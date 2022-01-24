French designer Manfred Thierry Mugler dead at 73

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/MANFREDTHIERRYMUGLER Thierry Mugler fashion designer to Kim Kardashian, Lady Gaga, Beyonce dies at 73

Highlights Mugler's designs used to highlight the 'hourglass shape'

Mugler had come out of retirement on a few occasions, creating the costumes for Beyonce's 2009 tour

Mugler became known for his dramatic, avant-garde designs

French fashion designer Manfred Thierry Mugler, who reigned over the industry in the 1980s, died on Sunday, January 23. He was 73 at the time of passing. Mugler's agent Jean-Baptiste Rougeot revealed that the revered designer passed away due to "natural causes".

Mugler's designs were popular among A-list Hollywood celebrities like Lady Gaga, Madonna, Kim Kardashian, Cardi B, Cindy Crawford, George Michael, David Bowie, Nicole Kidman, Megan Fox, Katy Perry, Rihanna and others. Most recently, Kim Kardashian's 'wet dress' at the 2019 Met Gala was designed by Mugler. It was a skin-tight, beige latex ensemble that was designed to look as if the person wearing it had stepped out of water. This look grabbed many eyeballs at the prestigious fashion event and remains one of the most talked about costumes even today.

The official Instagram page of Mugler confirmed his passing as an black picture appears on it and is captioned as, "RIP We are devastated to announce the passing of Mr Manfred Thierry Mugler on Sunday January 23rd 2022. May his soul Rest In Peace (sic)."

Supermodel Bella Hadid wrote in the comments section, "Nonononono (sic)."

As per Vogue.com, Mugler was born in Strasbourg, France in 1948. He studied at the School of Fine Arts and danced with the opera there. He made the leap to Paris in 1966, where he worked variously for other designers and as a photographer. He showed his first creations in 1973 and founded his namesake label the next year, and he quickly became known for the forcefulness of his cuts and vision.

Mugler eventually became known for his dramatic and avant-garde designs. He retired from fashion industry in 2002 before Clarins shuttered his ready-to-wear brand the next year, yet the iconic designer remained a staple in the world of fashion. The brand was relaunched in 2010 as Mugler, which is currently under the creative direction of designer Casey Cadwallader. Mugler has come out of retirement on a few occasions, creating the costumes for Beyonce's 2009 'I Am...' World Tour.

(With ANI inputs)