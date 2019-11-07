Anushka Shetty's transformation from plump to 'patakha' will motivate you to hit the gym

Anushka Shetty's transformation from plump to 'patakha' will motivate you to get to the gym RN

Bahubali's Devasena aka Anushka Shetty is celebrating her 38th birthday today (November 7). The actress who became a household name after starring in SS Rajamouli's dream project, the Bahubali series. The movie broke all records, earing a massive Rs 1,500 crore worldwide. Anushka's performance as Queen Devasena was loved by the audiences and gained her a massive fandom in North India as well. She looked stunning in the movie.

With method acting becoming really popular in the Indian film industry these days, Anushka too tried her hands at it; gaining a good 20 kg for her movie 'Size Zero'. It has been reported that she was having a tough time losing the extra weight she had put on for the movie.

But in February early this year, Lifestyle coach Luke Coutinho uploaded a set of photos in which Anushka looks visibly thinner and back to her normal size. The actress looked happy as both of them were photographed chilling on a beach.

Check out his tweets here:

"The Magic Weight-loss Pill is an anthology on the benefits of sustained lifestyle changes to have a healthier life." https://t.co/c7eKU3plCi — Luke Coutinho (@LukeCoutinho17) August 25, 2019

Check out her pictures from the movie 'Size Zero':

Anushka Shetty in 'Size Zero'.

Can you believe that this is the same Anushka that we all saw in Bahubali?

Anushka Shetty

Or this? She still looks stunning though!

Anushka Shetty in 'Size Zero'.

Anushka will next be seen in movie 'Silence' The film is directed by debutant filmmaker Hemant Madhurkar.

Anushka Shetty

Happy Birthday Anushka! We love you!