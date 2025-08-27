Your gym routine could be doing more harm than good, warns orthopaedic surgeon Unsupervised workouts and poor form can lead to serious gym injuries. Learn expert tips from Dr Amyn Rajani on how to exercise safely, prevent harm, and keep your fitness journey injury-free.

The gym is often hailed as a temple of fitness, a place where sweat turns into strength. But here’s the uncomfortable truth: your gym routine might be quietly working against you if you’re not paying attention to form and limits. It can be quite a concern for your health.

According to Mumbai-based orthopaedic surgeon Dr Amyn Rajani, unsupervised or unguided workouts are one of the leading causes of gym injuries. From copying “pros” without context to lifting more than our bodies can handle, many of us are guilty of rushing progress. And while the short-term result might be sore muscles, the long-term price could be serious, even irreversible, injuries.

When workouts go wrong

According to Dr Amyn Rajani, poor posture, excessive weight lifting, skipping warm-ups, or using incorrect form can easily backfire. Recounting the various benefits of exercise, Dr Rajani said: “Regular exercise at the gym, when done right with proper technique, strengthens not only the muscles but also one’s bones, joints, and ligaments. It improves flexibility, posture, and balance, all of which protect against age-related stiffness and reduce the risk of injuries in day-to-day life as the body becomes stronger and more resilient.”

However, the doctor cautioned: “One must be careful to do gymming only under the supervision of an expert. Most gym injuries occur because of overloading the body, avoiding warm-ups, or using incorrect form. While some of these injuries are minor sprains that heal quickly, the serious ones include ligament tears, rotator cuff injuries, cartilage damage in the knee, or stress fractures in the bones. These need medical treatment or even surgeries.”

Why exercise still matters

Before you panic and cancel your membership, here’s the good news. When done right, exercise at the gym strengthens muscles, joints, and bones. It improves posture, flexibility, and balance, all of which protect against age-related stiffness and everyday injuries.

Dr Rajani explains that a consistent and guided routine builds resilience, keeping the body stronger and healthier as we age. In other words, it’s not the gym that’s harmful; it’s how we use it.

Signals your body gives

One of the biggest mistakes people make is ignoring the warning signs. Ongoing pain, joint swelling, decreased range of motion, joint instability, or hearing that “pop” is a sign you should seek help immediately.

If rest and self-care do not resolve the discomfort within a few days, you should see a doctor. The earlier the problem is diagnosed, the less likely the recovery will be prolonged. Waiting to address an issue can result in a minor problem becoming a major one.

Protecting yourself at the gym

For the gym, Dr Rajani has outlined the following best practices:

Do warm-up exercises before each workout

Give priority to correct posture, not to lifting heavier weights

Do not attempt to improve at an unreasonable pace

Engage the services of a competent trainer

Ensure that joints and muscles undergo periods of rest and recovery

Pay attention to your body: pain does not necessarily mean “gain”



The gym can either contribute positively or negatively to your health, depending on your approach. Know your limits and adhere to them, maintain good form, and pay attention to any pain that your body might be indicating. Workouts done the right way, under appropriate supervision, will strengthen you rather than cause injuries.