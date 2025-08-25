Over 30 and hitting the gym? 5 medical tests doctors say you must not skip Are you over 30 and hitting the gym regularly? Discover the 5 essential health tests you shouldn't ignore. From stress levels to heart health, these checks help optimise your performance and prevent injury. Stay fit, smart, and safe.

New Delhi:

If you're over 30 and have a family history of heart disease or are beginning a new fitness regimen, you'd better undergo a basic routine cardiac work-up with a few tests. According to Dr M. Sudhakar Rao, Consultant Cardiology, Manipal Hospital, Sarjapur Road, some of these tests may be optional; a few of these tests are critical and cannot be skipped.

In this article, the doctor has explained which tests need to be done frequently if you go to the gym regularly and want to stay fit in the long run.

Routine cardiac tests

If someone in the family or a first-degree relative has a history of cardiac disease or premature coronary artery disease, it’s important to undergo routine cardiac evaluation with fasting sugar and lipid profile to evaluate for risk factors. Sometimes additional cardiac tests like lipoprotein-a and hs-CRP may be helpful for risk stratification, based on which additional tests like CT coronary angiogram or treadmill tests may be recommended.

ECG (Electrocardiogram)

A basic but powerful test, the ECG records the heart’s electrical signals. It can detect abnormalities like arrhythmias and help predict the risk of sudden cardiac arrest. A high voltage on the ECG may also predict underlying diseases like hypertrophic cardiomyopathy, hypertension, or other rare muscle disorders. However, a normal baseline electrocardiogram does not necessarily rule out the possibility of future events.

2D Echo (Echocardiography)

This ultrasound scan provides live images of the heart, assessing its structure and function. It helps in ruling out conditions like hypertrophic cardiomyopathy, valve disorders, and other heart defects that might otherwise go unnoticed. It should be well reinforced that a normal baseline echocardiogram does not rule out the possibility of coronary artery disease.

Treadmill or Stress test

It is recommended that gym-goers, especially those over 40 years old, undergo a treadmill test to see if they are able to tolerate high-intensity exercises. If there are red flags, further medical intervention is required, and the person should not opt for high-intensity workouts. An early stress test after 30 years of age is recommended if there is a strong family history of coronary artery disease and someone is planning to start a fitness regime.

CT Cardiac screening

Apart from routine tests, a CT coronary angiogram may be advocated if abnormal findings on treadmill tests are noted.