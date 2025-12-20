Year-end declutter: 9 things to let go of before stepping into 2026 As the year comes to a close, decluttering can help create both physical and mental space. We take a quick look at nine things worth letting go of before 2026, encouraging a calmer home, clearer routines and a lighter start to the new year.

New Delhi:

As the year winds down, there’s a strong urge many people feel to clear things out. It’s the kind of sorting that makes space for calmer mornings and fewer distractions. Decluttering at year-end isn’t about perfection. It’s about not carrying unnecessary weight into 2026.

Think of it less as throwing things away and more as choosing what actually deserves to stay. Here are nine things worth letting go of before the calendar turns.

1. Unused clothes

If something has been sitting untouched for years, it’s doing nothing for you. These pieces only crowd the wardrobe, while they could genuinely help someone else who needs them more.

2. Broken electronics

Old phones, dead remotes and half-working gadgets quietly pile up. Many believe they affect the energy of a space, but even practically, they just take room. Some parts can be recycled, so they don’t need to sit around anymore.

3. Digital clutter

Your phone is where you spend a huge part of your day. Endless screenshots, unused apps and messy folders don’t help your headspace. A cleaner screen often leads to clearer thinking.

4. Gifts from an ex

Holding on to things tied to something that no longer exists rarely serves a purpose. Letting them go doesn’t erase the past but at least, stops it from living in your present.

5. Old paperwork

Bills, forms and documents that are no longer needed quietly eat up space. Once you are sure they have no use, clearing them out can free both drawers and mental load.

6. Duplicate kitchen items

Extra utensils and appliances clutter shelves and slow you down while cooking. A tidy kitchen makes the experience smoother, and those duplicates could be useful in someone else’s home.

7. Expired toiletries

Bathrooms are where you reset and cleanse. Expired products don’t belong there. They take space and serve no purpose once their shelf life is over.

8. Expired cosmetics

This one’s simple. Old makeup can harm your skin. If it’s expired, it’s done its time.

9. Unused furniture

Large items that don’t serve a function or look good only weigh a space down. Removing them can instantly change how a room feels.

Decluttering doesn’t need to be rushed or ruthless. A few thoughtful choices now can make stepping into 2026 feel lighter, calmer and far more intentional.

