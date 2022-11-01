World Vegan Day 2022: Quotes, Theme, Significance, and all that you need to know

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE World Vegan Day 2022

World Vegan Day 2022: World Vegan Day is celebrated around the world as a time to recognise how far the vegan movement has come. Every year, on 1st November, plant-eaters around the world come together to celebrate the benefits of veganism for human health, animals and the environment. This day is observed to reiterate the benefits of a vegan lifestyle and also encourages the vegan-curious to adopt veganism by sharing advice, recipes and ideas.

Commenced celebrating the founding of The Vegan Society in 1994 and every year since, November 1st has been marked as World Vegan Day, with its significance growing to be internationally recognised. The day is dedicated to the practice of abstaining from use of animal products and exploitation of animals. All across the world, World Vegan Day is celebrated the day after Halloween.

World Vegan Day 2022: Date

Every year, World Vegan Day is celebrated on November 1.

Theme of World Vegan Day 2022

According to World Vegan Day, this year's theme will be based on the animal rights-focused campaign 'Future Normal'.

World Vegan Day 2022: Significance

It is commonly believed that animal-based foods and drinks are the healthiest options around because they supplement the diet with nutrients. In reality, it is the most common myth being perpetuated due to ignorance. There is a plethora of plant-based proteins, when included in the diet can do wonders for both personal as well as planetary health. Let's acknowledge the health and environmental reasons why we eat a plant-based diet!

Starting with a beauty tip, let us tell you that plant-based foods are rich in vitamin A, vitamin C, vitamin E, and antioxidants which are all great for the skin. It has been scientifically proven to prevent and reverse heart disease, reduces risk of developing diabetes, high cholesterol and more. A plant-based diet detoxifies the body of harmful pollutants, possibly lengthening your lifespan.

A plant-based diet contains foods high in fiber and lower cholesterol, you will feel fuller longer, digest better, and eat less fatty foods. It can improve recovery, increase energy and stamina, improve sleep, and improve your metabolism.

World Vegan Day 2022: Quotes and Slogans

“Veganism is not a sacrifice. It is a joy"- Gary L. Francione

"I don’t see why someone should lose their life just so you can have a snack." - Russell Brand

“Vegan food is soul food in its truest form. Soul food means to feed the soul. And to me, your soul is your intent. If your intent is pure, you are pure" - Erykah Badu

"Becoming vegan is the most important and direct change we can immediately make to save the planet and its species."- Chris Hedges

“I’m a vegan. I respect the environment and I do my best to spread the importance of such an issue" - Jared Leto

Read More Lifestyle News