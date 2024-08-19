World Photography Day 2024: Amazing tips to click DSLR-like photos from normal mobile

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Tips to click DSLR-like photos from normal mobile.

A picture is considered equivalent to a thousand words. Every year on August 19, Photography Day is celebrated across the world. Taking photographs is such an art that can bring about many wonderful changes in society. In the changing times, the ways of taking photographs have also changed. Now the era is not limited to just cameras. Now everyone has a mobile and people have started doing mobile photography as well. Now, today on this special occasion of World Photography Day, we will tell you how you can click DSLR-like photos from your mobile as well.

Follow these tips to click good photos from mobile:

Choose the right time: If you are photographing something specific, choose the right time for it. Avoid taking photos in sunlight, as it can cause harsh shadows and overexposure. Instead, take photos on a cloudy or evening time, when the light is soft and warm.

Adjust focus: Use the tap slide gesture to adjust the focus on your mobile phone's camera. This will ensure clearer photos and avoid overexposure.

Do not click photos with one hand: If you click photos with one hand, the phone shakes which affects the sharpness of the photo. So, hold the phone with both hands while clicking photos.

Highlight: After clicking a picture from your smartphone, make sure to highlight it. For this, you can manage the colour, contrast, and brightness of a normal picture. Apart from this, you can also use a good filter for the phone's photo.

Maintain stability: Try to keep your mobile phone steady and maintain balance. This will help you avoid blurry or shaky photos.

Use editing apps: Use photo editing apps to edit your photos. This will help you improve the quality of your photos and make them more attractive.

ALSO READ: 5 easy and efficient methods for saving money from your monthly salary