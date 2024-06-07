World Food Safety Day 2024: 5 effective storage practices to keep your food safe during power cut

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL 5 storage practices to keep your food safe during power cut

World Food Safety Day, celebrated annually on June 7, aims to highlight the importance of food safety and encourage measures that ensure the health and well-being of people worldwide. In 2024, one crucial aspect of food safety gaining attention is how to maintain the integrity of food storage during power outages. From keeping your freezer and refrigerator closed to cooking perishable foods, here are five effective storage practices to help keep your food safe when the power goes out.

1. Keep Your Freezer and Refrigerator Closed

One of the most important steps during a power outage is to keep your refrigerator and freezer doors closed as much as possible. A closed refrigerator can keep food cold for about 4 hours, while a full freezer can maintain its temperature for up to 48 hours (24 hours if half full). Minimising the opening of doors helps to maintain the cold temperature longer, reducing the risk of food spoilage.

2. Use Ice Packs and Coolers

If you anticipate a prolonged power outage, having ice packs and coolers on hand can be incredibly useful. Place perishable items like dairy, meat, and leftovers in coolers with ice packs to extend their freshness. This method can help keep food at safe temperatures (below 40°F) for a longer period.

3. Group Foods Together

Grouping foods in the freezer helps them stay colder longer. The collective coldness of the items will help maintain the overall temperature. This can be especially effective for items like meat, which should be stored towards the bottom or the back of the freezer, where it tends to stay cooler.

4. Use a Food Thermometer

A food thermometer is a valuable tool to ensure your food remains at a safe temperature during a power outage. Cheque the temperature of your refrigerator and freezer periodically. Food should be kept below 40°F in the refrigerator and 0°F in the freezer. If temperatures rise above these levels, it increases the risk of bacterial growth, making the food unsafe to eat.

5. Cook or Preserve Perishable Foods

If you know a power outage is imminent, consider cooking or preserving perishable foods. Cooking foods can extend their shelf life and make them safe for consumption without refrigeration for a short period. Alternatively, you can preserve certain items by canning or dehydrating them, ensuring they remain safe to eat even without electricity.

Bonus Tip: Create a Power Outage Plan

Planning can make a significant difference. Create a power outage plan that includes having non-perishable foods, bottled water, and ready-to-eat meals available. Additionally, consider investing in a generator to keep essential appliances running.

By following these effective storage practices, you can help ensure that your food remains safe during a power outage, minimising waste and protecting your health. As we observe World Food Safety Day 2024, let's commit to being prepared and informed about food safety measures in all circumstances.

ALSO READ: World Food Safety Day 2024: 5 ways to spot adulterated food items