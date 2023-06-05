World Environment Day: Top quotes on 'Beat Plastic Pollution'

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Plastic is thrown into the ocean like it is routine, this waste does not degrade and remains on earth for hundreds of years.

World Environment Day 2023: Plastic pollution is a grave problem. It is harming the earth while we sit by and let it. Plastic is a non-biodegradable material that blocks oxygen for plants and aquatic life. If we don't take a step now, 500 years later plastic might be the only thing standing. Fighting against it is our duty to the environment and to our future generations. Small sacrifices like giving up plastic bags and bottles, using the right bin for plastic wrappers, using paper straws etc. are enough for a start. You can make a difference, just believe in your heart that you want to make that difference.

Some quotes for beating plastic pollution:

"It is the worst of times but it is the best of times because we still have a chance" - Sylvie Earle "Only we humans make waste that nature can’t digest:"- Captain Charles J Moore "There is no such thing as ‘away’. When we throw anything away, it must go somewhere".- Annie Leonard “The strongest governments on earth cannot clean up pollution by themselves. They must rely on each ordinary person, like you and me, on our choices, and on our will.” - Chai Jing, "It’s only one straw,” said 8 billion people." -Unknown "Plastic pollution-free world is not a choice but a commitment to life – a commitment to the next generation." -Amit Ray "It cannot be right to manufacture billions of objects that are used for a matter of minutes and then are with us for centuries."- Roz Savage "All the king’s horses and all the king’s men will never gather up all the plastic and put the ocean back together again"- Captain Charles J Moore "To carry a bottle of drinking water in plastic, don’t carry away the entire ocean with plastic" -Sir P.S. Jagadeesh Kumar "I think, on a personal level, everybody, when you go through the checkout line after you get your groceries and they say, ‘Paper or plastic?’ We should be saying, ‘Neither one.’ We should have our own cloth bags:" - Woody Harrelson

