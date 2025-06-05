World Environment Day 2025: 7 easy changes you can make to cut down on your plastic waste The theme for World Environment Day this year is "Beat Plastic Pollution". Plastics are one of the biggest hazards today, be it for the environment or for your health. Here are some easy changes you can make in your daily life to reduce your plastic waste.

New Delhi:

World Environment Day is celebrated every year on June 5. This day was first observed in 1973 by the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP). The theme of the first World Environment Day was "Only One Earth". This year, the Republic of Korea is leading the campaign to spread awareness with a focus on ending plastic pollution globally.

The theme for this year is "Beat Plastic Pollution". The official campaign website says, "Plastic pollution permeates every corner of the planet—even in our bodies in the form of microplastics. World Environment Day 2025 calls for collective action to tackle plastic pollution." Plastics are one of the biggest hazards today, be it for the environment or for your health. It has severe health impacts and therefore, it is important to reduce the usage of plastics. Here are some easy changes you can make in your daily life to reduce your plastic waste.

Reusable water bottle

Single-use plastic bottles are one of the most commonly discarded plastic items. Invest in a good-quality reusable bottle. It can help you stay hydrated on the go while reducing the need to buy bottled water.

No plastic bags

Make sure to have a few reusable cloth or jute bags handy at all times. Refusing plastic bags at stores and markets is one of the most effective steps you can take.

Reusable containers

Swap plastic wrap and disposable containers for glass, stainless steel or silicone ones. These are not only eco-friendly but also safer for storing food, especially when you're heating.

Single-use cutlery and straws

Try to keep reusable cutlery set and metal or bamboo straw in your bag. Cafes and restaurants now allow you to bring your own, and saying no to plastic disposables can be beneficial over time.

(Image Source : AI-GENERATED)Changes you can make to reduce plastic waste

Minimally packaged products

Opt for items that are sold in bulk or with minimal packaging, especially when it comes to fruits, vegetables and grains. Bring your own containers or bags to refill staples like rice, pulses or nuts from local stores.

Bar soaps and shampoo bars

Liquid soaps and shampoos often come in plastic bottles. However, solid alternatives last longer, work just as well and usually come in recyclable or compostable packaging.

Buy in bulk

Purchasing larger quantities of frequently used items like detergent, cooking oil or snacks can cut down on the number of plastic containers over time.

