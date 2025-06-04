Anushka Sharma wears rhinestone jeans, Rolex watch for IPL 2025 finale, check out their price here Anushka Sharma wore the classic white shirt and blue denim for the IPL 2025 finals and looked every bit glamorous. However, her jeans has been the talk of the town. Check out the price of her outfit here.

New Delhi:

Anushka Sharma was present for the IPL 2025 finale at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, where Royal Challengers Bengaluru played against Punjab Kings. She was there to support her husband and cricketer Virat Kohli and the team of RCB. Royal Challengers Bengaluru won their maiden IPL trophy after 18 years, beating Punjab Kings by six runs.

Anushka wore the classic white shirt and blue denim and looked every bit glamorous. However, it was her denims that became the talk of the town. Her blue jeans had rhinestone studs all over. And she paired it with a white oversized cotton shirt that she tucked in on one side.

Her denims are from the brand Sandro and are priced at 275€, which is nearly Rs. 27,000. Anushka's oversized cotton shirt is from the brand Alexander Wang which is priced at $245, which is nearly Rs. 21,000.

Apart from her outfit, what caught the attention of the fans was her Rolex watch. She wore a Rolex Day-Date 40 watch, which costs nearly Rs. 47,96,000. The watch has a President bracelet and comes in 18-carat yellow gold with an onyx, diamond-set dial and fluted bezel.

She completed her look with a stack of bracelets on the other hand and dainty earrings. She kept her hair open with soft curls. For her makeup, she kept it minimal with nude lipstick and eyeshadow with blushed cheeks.

Speaking to the presenters after the match, Virat Kohli said that Anushka has been supporting the team since 2014. He further said, "So it’s been 11 years for her as well, you know. Relentlessly coming to games, watching tough games, watching us just miss out. What your life partner does for you to be able to play, and the sacrifices, and the commitment, and just backing you through thick and thin, is something you can’t explain in words. Only when you play professionally, you understand the amount of things that go on behind the scenes, and what they go through as well."

