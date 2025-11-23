Working dad guilt is real: A psychologist explains how to deal with it Working dad guilt is real and many fathers struggle silently with balancing work and family. Psychologist Deeksha Athwani explains why modern dads feel torn and shares practical ways to cope, build emotional connection, and prioritise mental well-being without losing themselves.

New Delhi:

There's a quiet kind of grief that many fathers carry, the sting of walking out the door before the kids wake up or returning home after they've already fallen asleep. It is the ache of missing first steps, or your child's dance performance, or just being their cheerleader every day. Working fathers rarely get a chance to say it out loud, but the guilt runs deep, followed by a sense of failing at two roles they desperately want to excel in.

For the new age dads, fatherhood isn't just about earning, it's about nurturing, bonding, and showing up for your child. However, it is easier said than done. The act of balancing that desire with demanding jobs, long commutes, and a 24/7 work culture often creates an exhausting internal conflict. As a result, many fathers live with a feeling of being torn in two directions, even while trying their best.

Why working dad guilt happens

According to Deeksha Athwani, Psychologist, Fortis Hospital Mulund, modern fathers feel pressure from both directions, to be fully present at home and to succeed professionally. When work takes priority, they fear missing milestones; when family takes priority, they worry about losing ground at work. This cycle leads to stress, irritability, burnout, and a painful sense of not being “enough,” no matter how much they do.

How dads can manage this guilt in healthy ways

Redefine involvement; it is about quality, not hours.

According to Athwani, "Involvement is a matter of emotional presence, not clocked minutes." Remember that a bedtime routine, morning check-in, or device-free dinner can make all the difference.

Set boundaries and protect family time

Communicating needs in the workplace. Don't forget things like blocking time in the calendar for school events or family dinners. This will decrease role conflict.

Small rituals make a big difference

Simple things can go long way. A daily 10-minute walk, reading together, packing lunch, or doing one shared hobby helps build attachment.

Release perfectionism

Dads don’t need to be superhuman. Athwani emphasises that prioritising mental health is not selfish, a regulated, emotionally available father is far more impactful than one constantly overwhelmed.

Share the load

Open communication with partners and asking for help prevents isolation and normalises the emotional burden fathers carry.

What children really remember

Kids don’t measure love in hours; they remember warmth, patience, laughter, and the feeling of being heard. Even small consistency creates a strong emotional foundation — often more than full days spent together without connection.

Working dad guilt is proof of love, not failure. When fathers learn to balance expectations with kindness towards themselves, they don’t just protect their well-being — they build emotionally safer families. Presence is not a number on a clock. It’s a feeling we leave behind in the people we love.

Also read: 7 early signs your child is mentally stressed, according to a psychiatrist