Why is the Indian flag unfurled on Republic Day and hoisted on Independence Day? Know here

Republic Day is an important day and it holds immense relevance. This is the day when the constitution was adopted by India in 1950. Therefore, this day is celebrated as a national holiday. To mark the event, a Republic Day parade is also held at Delhi's Kartavya Path which shows the strength of the country's armed forces which includes the Indian Army, Navy and Air Force.

The parade begins at Rashtrapati Bhavan and passes through Vijay Chowk, Kartavya Path, C-Hexagon, statue of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose, Tilak Marg, Bahadur Shah Zafar (BSZ) Marg and ends at Netaji Subhash Marg at the Red Fort. Prior to the Republic Day Parade, the Indian flag is unfurled at Kartavya Path by the President of India.

While the Indian flag is hoisted on Independence Day at the Red Fort, it is important to know that the Indian flag is unfurled on Republic Day. Read on to know why the Indian flag is hoisted on one day and unfurled on the other day.

Hoisting on Independence Day

On August 15, India gained freedom from British rule and hence, the flag is hoisted on this day. This means the flag is raised from a base to the top where it waves in the wind. The Prime Minister of the country hoists the national flag at Red Fort.

Unfurling on Republic Day

On January 26, India adopted the constitution and hence, the flag is unfurled on this day. When the flag is unfurled, the flag is already present at the top of the pole where it is unfurled. This is done because the country had already attained Independence in 1950 when the constitution was adopted. Therefore, the Indian flag is unfurled on Republic Day and not hoisted.

The theme for this year's Republic Day celebration is "Swarnim Bharat: Virasat aur Vikas" (Golden India: Legacy and Progress).

