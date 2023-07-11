Why is July 12 celebrated as World Malala Day? Know its history, significance and other key details

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Know why celebrating World Malala Day is important.

World Malala Day 2023 celebrates the life and legacy of the youngest Nobel Peace Prize winner Malala Yousafzai. It is a special day that we observe annually on July 12 to celebrate her birthday and to spread her message of education for all.

Every year on July 12, millions around the world come together to celebrate World Malala Day in recognition of Malala’s tireless efforts in advocating for global education. On this day, we recognise how far we have come on our journey towards a world where all children have access to quality education.

History and Origin of World Malala Day

World Malala Day was launched in 2013, a year after Malala was shot by a Taliban gunman in Pakistan. As a response to the attack, people around the world joined together to raise awareness for Malala’s cause and advocate for global education. Every year since then, people around the world have marked July 12th as World Malala Day in her honour. The day also coincides with Malala's birthday. She was born on July 12, 1997, in Mingora, Pakistan.

This day serves as an opportunity to recognise the progress that has been made in promoting access to quality education since Malala was shot by the Taliban in 2012, as well as recognise the challenges that still remain. Through World Malala Day we can commemorate her fight for education and bring attention to the plight of millions of children who are still denied access to quality education.

Significance of World Malala Day

World Malala Day provides us with an opportunity to reflect on the progress made towards providing every child with quality education and also provides us with a platform to raise awareness around issues related to education inequality. On this day, we can come together to recognise the achievements of those who have fought for global education and pay tribute to those who continue to fight for equal access to quality education for all children.

It is also a day where we can celebrate our collective effort towards making sure that no one is excluded from receiving an education and remind ourselves of our moral obligation to help those who are less fortunate than us.

