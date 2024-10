Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Nikita Porwal crowned Miss India 2024

The Femina Miss India 2024 winner is Nikita Porwal, who hails from Madhya Pradesh. Rekha Pandayy and Ayushi Dholakia were the first and second runner-ups at the beauty pageant this year. Nikita was crowned Miss India 2024 by Nandini Gupta, who won the previous edition of the beauty pageant. Bollywood diva Neha Dhupia put the Miss India sash on her. The official Instagram handle of Femina Miss India along with Nikita shared a series of pictures from her winning moment.

