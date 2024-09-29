When is Mahalaya Amavasya 2024? Know date, muhurat, puja rituals and significance of Pitru Paksha Amavasya

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL When is Mahalaya Amavasya 2024? Know date and muhurat

Mahalaya Amavasya is considered very special for performing the tarpan and shraddha of ancestors. Mahalaya Amavasya is also known as Sarva Pitru Amavasya. This year Mahalaya Amavasya is on October 2, Wednesday. Mahalaya Amavasya falling in Pitru Paksha is also known for getting rid of Pitra Dosh. Performing the shraddha of ancestors on Mahalaya Amavasya not only liberates their souls but also increases the virtuous deeds of the person performing the tarpan. Here's all you need to know about the Mahalaya Amavasya, from date to significance

Mahalaya Amavasya 2024: Date and Muhurat

According to the Hindu calendar, Mahalaya Amavasya marks the beginning of Navratri and the end of Pitru Paksha. According to the Vedic calendar, it marks the beginning of Navratri and the end of Pitru Paksha. The Amavasya date of Ashwin month will start on October 01, 2024 at 09:38 pm. At the same time, this date will end on October 2 at 12:19 pm, that is, October 3 will begin. In such a situation, according to the sunrise date, Mahalaya Amavasya will be celebrated on October 02.

Aparahna Kaal: 1:26 PM - 3:48 PM

Kutup Muhurat: 11:52 AM - 12:39 PM

Rohina Muhurat: 12:39 PM - 1:26 PM

Mahalaya Amavasya 2024: Significance

The Amavasya falling in Pitru Paksha is also known as Mahalaya Amavasya, Sarvapitre Amavasya and Visarjani Amavasya. In Pitru Paksha, prayers are offered for the salvation of the souls of ancestors by performing Tarpan and Shraddha Karma. Some people perform Tarpan for all their ancestors on Mahalaya Amavasya. For freedom from Pitru Dosha, performing Shraddha of ancestors on Mahalaya Amavasya is also very important. By removing Pitru Dosha, there is progress and happiness and prosperity in life.

Mahalaya Amavasya 2024: Puja Vidhi

On Mahalaya Amavasya, wake up early in the morning and take a bath. After this, offer water to the ancestors in the south direction. After this, prepare satvik food at home and take out the food in the name of the ancestors and keep it in the south direction. After this, feed food to Brahmins, poor, cow, dog and crow as well. This gives peace to the souls of the ancestors. Along with this, light a lamp in the south direction in the evening.

