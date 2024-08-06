Follow us on Image Source : GOOGLE What Is Stresslaxing? Know why we get stressed about relaxing

We live in an era of constant hustle, where downtime is often seen as a luxury rather than a necessity. But even when we do manage to carve out some "me time," it's not always as rejuvenating as we hope. Enter "stresslaxing" - the paradoxical state of feeling stressed while trying to relax.

Understanding streslaxing:

Stresslaxing is a term that blends "stress" and "relaxing" to highlight the contradiction between the goal of relaxation and the anxiety that can accompany it. Rather than experiencing peace and tranquillity, some individuals find that their efforts to relax lead to heightened stress. This can manifest in various ways, such as feeling overwhelmed by the pressure to unwind perfectly or struggling to achieve a state of calm despite making concerted efforts.

Why does it happen?

Performance Pressure: Society often equates relaxation with productivity. We feel guilty for not accomplishing something during our leisure time.

Fear of Missing Out (FOMO): While others are working or socialising, we worry about falling behind or missing out on opportunities.

Unrealistic Expectations: We often set unrealistic standards for relaxation, believing it should be a perfect, serene experience.

Overthinking: Our minds are wired to problem-solve. Even during relaxation, we can't help but analyse and overthink.

Guilt: Many people feel guilty for taking time for themselves, especially if they have responsibilities.

How to combat stresslaxing:

Set Realistic Expectations: Understand that relaxation doesn’t have to be perfect. Allow yourself to unwind in a way that feels natural and enjoyable without imposing rigid standards.

Practice Mindfulness: Incorporating mindfulness techniques, such as meditation or deep breathing exercises, can help you stay present and reduce anxiety about relaxation.

Create a Relaxing Routine: Develop a consistent routine for relaxation that works for you. Whether it’s reading a book, taking a bath, or going for a walk, having regular practice can help make relaxation a habit rather than a source of stress.

Disconnect to Reconnect: Make a conscious effort to unplug from digital devices and other sources of distraction. Designate specific times to check emails and social media, and give yourself permission to be offline during your relaxation time.

Seek Professional Help: If stresslaxing becomes overwhelming or impacts your well-being significantly, consider speaking with a mental health professional. They can offer guidance and strategies to manage stress and improve your relaxation practices.

Remember, relaxation is a journey, not a destination. It's about finding what works for you and being kind to yourself along the way. By understanding the causes of stresslaxing and implementing these strategies, you can start to enjoy your downtime and truly unwind.

