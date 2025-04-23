What is Shirodhara? Know 5 amazing benefits of this Ayurvedic therapy Shirodhara is considered very effective in Ayurveda. It calms the mind and induces good sleep. Stress, headaches, and even blood pressure can be controlled by getting Shirodhara done. Know other benefits of Shirodhara therapy.

New Delhi:

Ayurveda has so much power that even the biggest disease can be cured. In Ayurveda, food and time are considered most important, which balances Vata, Pitta, and Kapha in the body. If the balance of Vata, Pitta, and Kapha in the body is disturbed, then diseases start troubling. In such a situation, Shirodhara is an effective therapy to calm the mind and soul. Shirodhara is made up of two words, Shiro and Dhara, in which a stream of liquid flows on the head. Shirodhara is a traditional Ayurvedic treatment method that has been used in Ayurveda for thousands of years. Let's know about the benefits of Shirodhara.

How is Shirodhara done?

Shirodhara is done with different liquids. A stream of liquid is slowly poured into the head, i.e., the forehead. According to Yoga Guru Swami Ramdev, it provides great relief from stress, brain problems, headaches, and depression. Which liquid will be used for Shirodhara is determined after understanding the disease of the person. Generally, oil (Oildhara), milk (Ksheerdhara), buttermilk (Takradhara), coconut water, or ordinary water (Jal Dhara) is used in Shirodhara. Sometimes oil of a particular herb is also used.

Benefits of Shirodhara Therapy

Stress Relief: People who are under a lot of stress should definitely undergo Shirodhara therapy. This helps in reducing stress. Shirodhara relaxes the nerves of the brain, which relaxes the mind and the body. This reduces stress hormones and relieves stress.

Good sleep: You get good sleep as your mind relaxes and your stress goes away. This therapy reduces the level of the cortisol hormone, which leads to deep and good sleep. Your mind stays calm.

Helps in concentrating: By undergoing this therapy, the ability to concentrate in the mind and brain increases. Due to which you are able to focus well on anything. It also provides relief from nervousness and restlessness.

Vata-Pitta will be balanced: When Vata or Pitta dosha starts increasing in the body, Shirodhara therapy proves to be very beneficial. Which liquid will be chosen for this is decided only after understanding the condition of the patient.

Relief from headache: Shirodhara therapy is considered very good for people who often have headaches or migraine problems. It calms the mind and also reduces the problem of headaches. The eyes also get relaxed.

Removes fatigue: If you are feeling very tired and have to work on the computer for hours, then you can resort to Shirodhara therapy. This can reduce muscle pain. It also provides relief from problems like high blood pressure.

Disclaimer: (The tips suggested in this article are for general information only. Consult your doctor before starting any fitness program related to health or making any changes in your diet or taking any remedy related to any disease. India TV does not confirm the authenticity of any claim.)