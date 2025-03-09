What is Holashtak 2025? Dos and don'ts to follow during these 8 days before Holi Get ready for Holi 2025! Learn about Holashtak, the 8-day period preceding Holi, and know the essential do's and don'ts to follow for a spiritually significant and safe celebration.

Holashtak is a period that precedes one of the most popular Hindu holidays, Holi. Holi preparations begin eight days before the festival, with Holashtak. It begins on the Ashtami Tithi of Shukla Paksha in Phalguna month. Holashtak is eight days starting on March 7 and ending on March 13. The finish date corresponds with Holika Dahan.

Even though it precedes one of the most auspicious festivals, Holi, the Holashtak time is regarded as extremely unlucky. These eight days are thought to transmit negative vibrations and are considered unlucky for any new endeavors, from marriage to vehicle purchases. Astrologically, the planetary alignments are unlucky during Holashtak. Most planets are in unlucky positions at this time.

Dos to follow on Holashtak

Visit temples: This is an unlucky moment, with adverse planetary factors in play. Take time to visit temples and pray for protection and heavenly benefits. It helps protect you from negative energies.

Donate to the poor: Assisting the poor and needy is a good thing. Donating during this time balances the negative energies and attracts positive karma. It may even lessen the planet's forceful impact on you this time.

Recite the hymns from Lord Vishnu's Narasimha avatar: According to Drik Panchang, Hiranyakashipu harassed Bhakta Prahlada, driving him to renounce his trust in Lord Vishnu. Chanting mantras related to Lord Narasimha, such as the Narasimha Kavacham, is thought to repel negative forces.

Don'ts to follow on Holashtak

Avoid starting new projects at this time due to planetary alignments that are not favorable. Starting something new at this time may present additional difficulties and problems.

This includes:

Weddings

Griha Pravesh (House warming)

Naming ceremonies

Mundan (first haircut for kids)

Purchasing something significant, like a car or a house

Buying new jewellery

Starting new company ventures

Essentially, any new 'adventure'

