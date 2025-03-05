Holi 2025: When will the Festival of Colours be celebrated, March 14 or 15? Know correct date, significance Get ready to celebrate the vibrant Festival of Colours! Learn the exact date, significance, and traditions of Holi 2025, falling on either March 14 or 15. Know the stories and rituals behind this joyous Hindu celebration.

Holi, the bright festival of colours, is celebrated with great fervor in India and elsewhere. It represents the triumph of good over evil, heralds the approach of spring, and promotes happiness and unity. Families and friends gather to play with colours, establish friendships, and embrace the holiday spirit. Preparations for this two-day festival start weeks in advance, with markets stocked with coloured powders (gulal), water guns, and traditional delicacies. The streets are decorated with brilliant colours, adding to the excitement. In 2025, Holi falls in mid-March, but is it on March 14 or 15? Let’s understand the details.

Holi 2025: When is the festival of colours celebrated?

Holi is more than just a festival of colours; it is profoundly steeped in Hinduism and traditions. The festival has two stages:

Holika Dahan (Chhoti Holi): On this day, people build bonfires to represent the triumph of good over evil, echoing the story of Prahlad and Holika from Hindu mythology.

On this day, people build bonfires to represent the triumph of good over evil, echoing the story of Prahlad and Holika from Hindu mythology. Rangwali Holi (Dhulandi): The following day is the festival's highlight, when people smear each other with colours, dance, and enjoy the celebratory spirit.

According to the Hindu calendar, Holika Dahan will take place on March 13, 2025 (Thursday), and Rangwali Holi will be celebrated on March 14, 2025 (Friday).

The event is especially significant in the Braj region, which includes Mathura, Vrindavan, Gokul, Gowardhan, Nandgaon, and Barsana, all of which are profoundly tied to Lord Krishna's life. The Lathmar Holi of Barsana, in which women playfully beat males with sticks, is a distinct ritual that draws visitors from all over the world.

Holi 2025: Significance

Holi represents the triumph of good over evil, as seen in the narrative of Holika and Prahlad. It emphasizes love, harmony, and joy, drawing inspiration from Radha and Krishna's joyful friendship. During Holika Dahan, the event promotes togetherness and burns away negativity, while also marking the arrival of spring and harvest, spreading happiness and hope.

Holi 2025: How is Holi celebrated?

On Holi morning, people congregate in open places, streets, and parks to spread colours on one another and celebrate with music and dance. The event develops a sense of community, breaking down social barriers as individuals of different backgrounds participate in the activities. It's a day for putting old grievances aside and strengthening connections through laughter and celebration.

Holi is more than simply a colourful celebration; it is also a culinary feast! Traditional dishes like gujiyas, sweet dumplings filled with khoya, and thandai, a refreshing milk-based drink laced with nuts and spices, are vital to the festivities.

ALSO READ: When is International Women's Day 2025? Know theme, history, significance and more