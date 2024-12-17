What is Hokkaido milk? Know its benefits and why it's so popular worldwide

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Know what is Hokkaido milk and what are its benefits.

You must have heard the stories of kings and queens, in which the queens used to bathe in milk to enhance their beauty. The connection between milk and beauty is not new, but years old. Milk is often used in homemade face packs. Creamy milk is often talked about in beauty treatments. But these days 'Hokkaido Milk' is being discussed a lot in the world of skincare and beauty. This very creamy and high-quality milk of Japan is not only famous for drinking, but it has also created a stir in the world of skincare. Let us tell you what is this Hokkaido milk and why it is being discussed.

This special milk is from a Japanese Island

You must be wondering what kind of milk is this. This milk is from the cows living on Japan's northernmost island Hokkaido. The natural beauty and greenery of Hokkaido Island are worth seeing. The cool climate, vast green pastures and clean water sources here make it perfect for dairy farming. Due to all these natural elements, the cows in Hokkaido give good milk which is creamy in taste, full of nutrition and beneficial for health. The history of dairy farming in Hokkaido began in the 1800s when people from Western countries brought European farming methods to Japan. Gradually, Hokkaido became known for high-quality dairy products. Almost half of the milk in Japan comes from Hokkaido, and this milk has made its mark not only in Japan but all over the world.

What are the health benefits of Hokkaido milk?

Hokkaido milk is rich in calcium, protein, and vitamins A and D, which help strengthen bones, and muscle development and boost immunity. Its high-fat content makes it even creamier and smoother. Hokkaido milk's creamy texture and velvety taste make it used in coffee and many recipes. It is a favourite ingredient in many luxury recipes due to its natural sweetness and creaminess.

Hokkaido milk's popularity in the world of beauty

Many treatments like Japanese beauty secrets and glass skin are being liked in the market. Thus, this creamy milk is very much discussed in the world of beauty. Hokkaido milk is rich in fats and proteins, which make the skin hydrated and soft. It is used as a good moisturizer in skin care products that improves skin elasticity and reduces dryness. Apart from this, it contains a good amount of lactic acid, which acts as a natural exfoliator, making the skin soft and shiny. The protein content of Hokkaido milk keeps the skin calm and helps it get a natural glow with regular use. It is believed that Hokkaido milk undergoes minimal processing to preserve its natural flavour and nutritional content.

ALSO READ: Want to boost immunity in winter? Drink a glass of coconut milk daily, know other benefits