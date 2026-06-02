Doing everything right but still not losing weight? Expert explains what is not working

New Delhi:

For many people living with obesity, the hardest part is not starting a weight-loss journey. It is starting over. A new diet begins with enthusiasm. Calories are counted more carefully, favourite foods disappear from the plate, and exercise routines become stricter. Sometimes the effort pays off, at least initially. The numbers on the weighing scale move, clothes fit better, and motivation grows.

Then, for many, progress slows. The weight loss stalls. Hunger becomes harder to ignore. Old cravings return. In some cases, the lost kilos gradually come back. According to Dr Lokesh L. V., Lead Gastroenterologist at SPARSH Hospital, Infantry Road, this is often the point where people blame themselves, even though the explanation may be more complicated than a lack of willpower.

When the body starts pushing back

Weight loss is commonly viewed as a simple equation of eating less and moving more. In reality, the body does not always cooperate. "When people restrict calories for a prolonged period, the body adapts," explains Dr Lokesh. "Metabolism can slow down, hunger hormones may increase and maintaining the same rate of weight loss becomes much more difficult." This is one reason why many individuals experience a plateau despite continuing to follow the same routine that initially helped them lose weight.

The body, in effect, begins trying to conserve energy.

The hidden factors behind weight gain

For some people, the challenge goes beyond metabolism. Conditions like hypothyroidism, PCOS, insulin resistance and stress could have an effect on the regulation of appetite and fat storage. Lack of sleep could also lead to an imbalance in hormones, thus making the task of losing weight even more challenging.

Some medicines could cause such effects too. Consequently, while following the right lifestyle practices, an individual might still find themselves stuck in losing significant weight.

This is why more and more people are advocating for the need to look into the underlying causes and not just the person’s behaviour.

Obesity treatment is no longer limited to dieting

Healthy living practices are still vital for managing one’s weight. Proper dietary intake, exercise, and behaviour change are still very crucial. However, in recent years, there have been tremendous advances in the treatment of obesity. For those who are unable to manage their weight through diet and physical activity alone, medical treatments can be used as part of lifestyle intervention.

An example of a medical procedure used for the management of obesity is Endoscopic Sleeve Gastroplasty (ESG). This surgical procedure involves the use of an endoscope inserted through the mouth to reduce the stomach volume. "The procedure is only one part of the journey," says Dr Lokesh. "Long-term success depends on the habits patients build afterwards."

As Dr Lokesh would argue, however, the bigger picture is that in cases where diets fail, doing the same thing might no longer cut it. It makes sense to examine the underlying cause of weight loss failure and explore scientifically grounded treatment alternatives.

Also read: Think mangoes are making you gain weight? This fitness coach disagrees