Think mangoes are making you gain weight? This fitness coach disagrees

New Delhi:

The mango season comes with a familiar problem. While most of us find great joy in eating the "king of fruits," some remain cautious, thinking that the sweetness of the mangoes could derail their efforts towards losing weight or getting fit.

That, however, is no longer a problem for fitness guru Raj Ganpath. In a series of Instagram posts, he argues that mangoes have been unfairly demonised and that most concerns about the fruit are based on misconceptions rather than nutritional facts. His message is simple: eat the mango and stop feeling guilty.

Why are people so afraid of mangoes?

For years, mangoes have been labelled as a "high-sugar" fruit. Due to this reputation, health-conscious people prefer to completely abstain from consuming such foods when going through a weight loss program. As per Ganpath, the issue does not lie with the mango but with how people perceive information regarding the nutritional aspect of foods.

He explains that fruit comprises a large quantity of water, accounting for up to 80 to 90 per cent of the food's makeup. The other components include calories, natural sugars, and other nutrients, which become the source of most nutrition controversies.

How do mangoes measure against other fruits?

Ganpath argues that there isn't much difference between mangoes and several other fruits commonly eaten by people.

From the numbers he provided, 100 grams of mango has about 60 calories and 14 grams of sugar. By comparison, bananas contain around 89 calories and 12 grams of sugar, while grapes contain about 69 calories and 16 grams of sugar.

He means that mangoes fit quite well into the middle of the range of fruits instead of being nutritionally out of place. This contradicts the popular belief about mangoes being extremely fatty or sugary fruits.

The real issue is portion size

While defending mangoes, Ganpath also acknowledges that quantity matters. He notes that most people rarely stop at 100 grams of mango. During the season, it is easy to consume two or three times that amount in a single sitting.

"Mangoes are absolutely fine. Overeating them isn't," he wrote.

The observation reflects a broader nutrition principle. While most foods could be included in a healthy diet in moderation, their high consumption might lead to increased caloric consumption irrespective of their status as nutritious foods.

Why mangoes are healthier than popular alternatives

Ganpath further made a comparison between mangoes and other popular snack options, which are also marketed as healthy. Based on the nutritional facts provided by him, foods like dry fruit laddus, biscuits, banana breads, and protein bars tend to have higher calories and sugar content per 100 grams than mangoes.

Viewed through that lens, a serving of fresh fruit may actually be a more nutritious and lower-calorie choice than many packaged snacks.

More than just nutrition

The fitness coach also made a cultural argument for enjoying mangoes. Unlike foods that are available year-round, mangoes are seasonal. That is why Ganpath's advice resonates with so many people: enjoy them mindfully, pay attention to portions and stop treating them like a forbidden food.

Also read: Celebrity chef shares healthy low-sugar summer coolers for hot days