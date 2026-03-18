War anxiety is ruining your sleep: Here’s what’s happening inside your brain

New Delhi:

The constant stream of updates around global tensions, from the escalating strain between Iran, Israel, and the United States — has turned the news cycle into a 24/7 emotional trigger. Due to this many people are noticing an unexpected side effect: disrupted sleep.

Even if you’re far removed from the conflict geographically, the emotional weight of constant updates can linger long after you put your phone down. If your nights feel restless or your mind refuses to slow down, there’s a medical reason behind it.

Why your brain stays on high alert

Sleep is often the first biological rhythm to be disrupted when people are exposed to prolonged stress or uncertainty. According to Dr Arup Halder, Pulmonologist at CK Birla Hospitals, CMRI, this is a deeply physiological response. “When individuals are living through conflict or prolonged anxiety, we frequently observe what is known as hyperarousal. The body remains in a constant state of alertness, with stress hormones such as adrenaline and cortisol staying elevated,” he explains.

In simple terms, your brain is acting as if it needs to stay awake to protect you, even when there’s no immediate danger.

What is hyperarousal and why it affects sleep

Hyperarousal is the body’s way of staying prepared for threat. While useful in real danger, it becomes disruptive when triggered by continuous exposure to distressing information.

Dr Halder notes: “In such situations, the brain struggles to transition into restorative sleep because it continues to prioritise survival.” This means your system never fully powers down. Instead, it hovers in a semi-alert state, enough to keep you awake, but not enough to function properly.

The signs that your sleep is being affected

From a clinical perspective, this stress response shows up in very specific ways.

“What we see clinically is difficulty falling asleep, fragmented sleep, or the mind remaining excessively active even when the body is exhausted,” says Dr Halder.

You might notice:

Your thoughts are racing the moment your head hits the pillow

Waking up multiple times during the night

Feeling tired despite getting “enough” sleep

It’s not just about how long you sleep, it’s about how deeply your body is able to rest.

This isn’t just in your head, it’s in your body

One of the biggest misconceptions around sleep disruption is that it’s purely behavioural. Dr Halder emphasises: “As physicians, we recognise that this is not simply a behavioural issue but a physiological response to stress.” In other words, your body is doing exactly what it’s wired to do: stay alert in the face of perceived threat.

The challenge is that in today’s world, that “threat” often comes through screens, not direct experience.

How to help your brain relearn rest

The good news? This stress response can be gently reversed.“The important thing is to help patients rebuild a sense of safety and routine so that the body can gradually relearn how to rest,” Dr Halder advises.

That doesn’t mean completely disconnecting from the world, but it does mean creating boundaries that signal safety to your brain. Simple steps like limiting news before bedtime, sticking to a consistent sleep schedule, and creating a calming night routine can go a long way in lowering that internal alarm system.

In a world that feels constantly switched on, it’s no surprise that our brains struggle to power down. But understanding the science behind stress and sleep is a powerful first step. As experts point out, the goal isn’t to force rest, it’s to rebuild the sense of safety that makes rest possible.

Because sometimes, the most important reset isn’t global, it’s neurological.