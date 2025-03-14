Want to remove colour stains from white clothes after Holi celebration? Adopt these 4 easy methods In this article, we are going to tell you how you can easily remove colour stains from your white clothes with the help of household items. By adopting these methods, you can make your clothes clean and new. Also, you will not have to worry about your clothes getting spoiled.

After a blast of colours in Holi, the biggest question is – how to remove colour from clothes now? White clothes, which is a tradition for us on the day of Holi, often get spoiled by colour stains. Therefore, we have brought some easy and effective methods for you so that you will not have to worry about your clothes getting spoiled. Today we will tell you how you can easily remove color stains from your white clothes with the help of household items. By adopting these methods, you can make your clothes clean and new. Also, you will not have to worry about your clothes getting spoiled.

Lemon and salt

You can easily clean the stains on white clothes by using lemon and salt. For this, mix salt in lemon juice and apply it on the stained area. Apply it on the cloth and leave it for 15-20 minutes. After this, remove it with hot water. By doing this, the stain on the white cloth will be removed easily.

Baking soda paste

Baking soda paste is an effective method that helps in removing colors from white clothes. For this, make a paste by mixing baking soda and water and apply it on the stained area for 30 minutes and wash it with hot water.

Vinegar and water

You can also clean coloured stains with the help of vinegar. To use vinegar, apply clear vinegar on the stained area and leave it for a few minutes. Then when it dries, wash it with hot water. By doing this the stain will be completely removed and your clothes will look like new again.

Detergent powder and hot water solution

To remove light stains, you can use detergent powder by dissolving it in hot water. This removes light stains from your clothes very easily and the clothes start looking clean and new.

ALSO READ: Beyond detox: Expert shares 6 amazing tips to nourish your gut health post-Holi