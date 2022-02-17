Thursday, February 17, 2022
     
Want to be next Femina Miss India? Here's how you can participate in the beauty pageant

Miss India is a platform that has won many accolades for the country on the international arena and the past winners such as Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Dia Mirza, Manushi Chhillar who have made India proud at international circles. 

February 17, 2022
With a nearly six-decade legacy of transforming the lives of young talented women who have become icons in the glamour and fashion industry, it's that time of the year again -- the time to rewrite destiny! Encouraging young Miss India aspirants and pushing them to break barriers to reach the heights of success. Miss India Organisation is back with yet another opportunity for India's talent to shine.

Miss India Organisation translates its scouting operations into the digital media space, in pursuit of beauty ambassadors. The pageant in its virtual format for the second time now has launched a nationwide hunt to select representatives each from the 28 states and a representative from Delhi, Jammu & Kashmir besides a collective representative from the Union Territories making for a total of 31 finalists.

The selection process of the state representatives will entail an online registration process inviting specific audition video task submissions only through the Moj app, creating a profile and uploading three audition videos (introduction, talent and ramp walk). Once completed, the applicant needs to log onto www.missindia.com and fill in the requisite details.

VLCC Femina Miss India 2022 co-powered by Sephora, Moj and Rajnigandha Pearls, vows to continue its tradition of creating icons with an aim to extend whole-hearted support to the new generation of women who have the potential to lead and represent the country in the future, this time, online.

Talking about the pageant with pride and passion, Neha Dhupia said, "Each year in the journey of Femina Miss India, I feel a strong sense of nostalgia as it takes me back to all the learnings and experiences I've gained and will cherish lifelong. It's always endearing to see these young participants so full of enthusiasm and ready to take on the world. It's their willingness to succeed that leaves everyone feeling inspired."

