Vande Mataram turns 150: How a song became India’s voice of freedom It’s been 150 years since 'Vande Mataram' first stirred India’s heart. Written by Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay, the song remains a symbol of courage, unity, and devotion — a melody that still moves every Indian who hums it today.

New Delhi:

This year, we celebrate 150 years of “Vande Mataram,” a song that rallied people during the Indian freedom struggle and also continues to evoke strong feelings of patriotism today. Vande Mataram is more than a song; it is a deeply emotive tribute to the nation, its beauty, resilience, and spirit that inspired millions to hope for liberty.

When was Vande Mataram written and by whom?

Written in 1875 by Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay, one of Bengal’s most cherished writers and thinkers of freedom, Vande Mataram first appeared in his popular novel, “Anandamath,” published in 1882. The story takes place during the time of India’s fight against colonialism. In the verses of the song, Bankim envisages the land of India as a divine mother: nurturing, powerful, and deserving of reverence.

At a time when India was still under British rule, the song became a symbol of unity and courage. It reminded people that the land they lived on was sacred, and protecting it was a sacred duty.

Vande Mataram lyrics

Vande Mataram

Sujalam suphalam malayaja shitalam

Shasyashyamalam Mataram,

Vande Mataram.

Shubhra jyotsna pulakita yaminim,

Phulla kusumita drumadala shobhinim,

Suhasinim sumadhura bhashinim,

Sukhadaam varadaam Mataram,

Vande Mataram.

Saptakoti kantha kalakala ninada karale,

Dwisaptakoti bhujair dhrita kharakaravale,

Abala kena ma et bale,

Bahubala dharinim namami tarinim,

Ripudalavarini Mataram,

Vande Mataram.

The opening lines — “Vande Mataram, sujalam, suphalam, malayaja shitalam” — translate to:

“I bow to thee, Mother, rich with thy waters, rich with thy fruits, cool with the winds of the south.”

These words celebrate India’s natural beauty — her rivers, fields, and forests. But beyond the literal meaning lies a deeper one: a call to awaken national pride and love for the land that sustains her people.

How did Vande Mataram inspire India’s freedom struggle?

In the early 1900s, Vande Mataram became an anthem for Indian peoples seeking independence. It was sung at political gatherings, freedom demonstrations, and protests against colonial rule. Figures such as Bipin Chandra Pal, Lala Lajpat Rai, and Subhas Chandra Bose presented it as a reflection of awakening India.

In 1950, the Constituent Assembly of India proclaimed Vande Mataram as India's National Song, which afforded it a place of honour, next to the National Anthem, Jana Gana Mana.

Why does Vande Mataram still matter today?

Even after 150 years, Vande Mataram has continued to represent inspiration to generations of Indians. Whether sung in charter or by artists, inviting a new life to its composition, it serves to evoke timeless messages – love, respect and gratitude for our land.

This 150-year milestone for India indicates to us, Vande Mataram is no longer about pride for our flag, national standard or chants or slogans, but about love for the land, upholding the harmony of her allegiance, and submission to the land, satisfying all to whom she gives us a place for hospitality.