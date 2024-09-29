Try THESE effective DIY hacks to clean the hidden dirt stuck in your washing machine

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL Try THESE DIY hacks to clean your washing machine

A washing machine makes the work of washing clothes very easy. But the washing machine gradually becomes dirty while cleaning the clothes. Dirt starts accumulating in the washing machine due to water, soap, and dust. This is the reason why the washing machine should be cleaned from time to time, otherwise the life of the washing machine can be reduced. Let us know about some ways to clean the washing machine.

1. Lemon Juice

All the elements found in lemon can prove to be effective in getting rid of dirt. You have to squeeze two big lemons in the drum of the washing machine. For your information, let us tell you that lemon juice contains acidic properties which can eliminate all the dirt in the washing machine. With the help of this remedy, you can also get rid of the bad smell coming from your washing machine.

2. Hot Water

If you want, washing your washing machine at the highest temperature in an empty machine can also clean it. Hot water can prove effective in killing bacteria.

3. Vinegar and Baking Soda

Put 2 cups of vinegar inside the washing machine and run it at the highest temperature. After this, put about half a cup of baking soda in the machine. Now you have to run the washing machine once again. For your information, let us tell you that a mixture of vinegar and baking soda can remove the dirt from the washing machine and make it sparkling clean.

4. Toothpaste

If you want, you can also use toothpaste to clean a dirty washing machine. For this, you have to apply toothpaste on a toothbrush and then rub it on the dirty parts of the washing machine. With the help of this home remedy, you can clean the detergent tray or gasket of your washing machine.

