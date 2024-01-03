This Indian dish among world's 100 worst-rated food, find out which one

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Indian dish among world's 100 worst-rated food.

The dish in question is none other than 'Aloo Baigan'. For those who are not familiar with it, Aloo Baigan is a popular vegetarian dish made with aloo (potato), baigan (brinjal), onions, tomatoes, and a mix of Indian spices. It is widely consumed in India and is also a popular choice in Indian restaurants around the world. However, this Indian gravy dish bagged the 60th position on this list and it has been given only a 2.7 rating out of 5.

And at the top of the list is Iceland's Hakarl. It is composed of cured shark meat, mainly from sleeper sharks such as Greenland sharks. The meat is fermented for three months, and then it is hung and dried for a further four to five months. The taste of the fermented seafood is extremely strong, making it the ultimate acquired taste. However, when paired with a shot of brennivin, a local liquor, the taste is said to be far more bearable than its smell predicts. Nevertheless, judging by its number one ranking, it appears that a lot of people had different opinions.

An unexpected competitor, the Ramen Burger, which was developed in Brooklyn, New York in 2013, claimed the second place. It's sometimes considered an unneeded fusion meal, consisting of meat-filled buns made of ramen noodles. The next dish was Yerushalmi kugel, a Jewish casserole with softly cooked noodles covered in sugar that has caramelized. This delicacy, which falls in between sweet and savoury, is frequently served during Jewish holidays like Yom Kippur and Shabbat.

The Swedish dish Kalvsylta (jellied veal), the Latvian dish Sklandrausis (a rye-based carrot and potato pie), the Chilean dish Chapalele (a potato bread), the Swedish dish Calskrove (a calzone pizza stuffed with hamburgers), the Spanish dish Bocadillo de carne de Caballo (a sandwich traditionally made with horse meat), the New Zealand snack Marmite and chip sandwiches, and the Finnish dish Ryynimakkara (a sausage made with oats and fat) came next. This completed the top 10, but there were still many positions to be filled.

However, the next time you come across Aloo Baigan on a menu, don't be afraid to give it a chance and form your own opinion about this Indian delicacy. After all, exploring the not-so-popular side of food is what makes our culinary journey more interesting.