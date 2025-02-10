Teddy Day 2025: Which colour teddy bear should you gift to your loved one? Know meanings of different colours

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL Teddy Day 2025: Know meanings of different colours

Teddy Day, an important part of Valentine's Week, is celebrated every year on February 10. This day is a special occasion to express love and affection, in which people make their loved ones happy by gifting them teddy bears. The Teddy Bear is not only a cute toy, but it is also a symbol of emotions and sentiments. However, did you know that each colour of the teddy bear conveys a different message? If you are planning to gift a teddy bear to someone on Teddy Day 2025, it is important to know what message its colour will convey before you choose any teddy bear.

History and Importance of Teddy Bear

The history of the teddy bear dates back to the early 20th century. It was named after US President Theodore "Teddy" Roosevelt. It is said that during a hunting trip, Roosevelt refused to kill a bear, after which the cartoonist depicted this incident through a cartoon. Inspired by this incident, the teddy bear was born. Since then, the teddy bear has become a symbol of love, security, and affection. It is not only a favorite toy of children, but it has also become a medium to express emotions between loving couples.

Different colours of teddy bears and their meanings

The colour of a teddy bear not only enhances its beauty but also gives a deep message. Every colour has its language, which expresses your feelings. Therefore, it is very important to understand the significance of the colour of a teddy bear before gifting it to someone on Teddy Day.

Red Teddy Bear: The colour symbolises love, passion, and dedication. If you gift someone a red teddy bear, it means that you love them deeply and your feelings for them are very deep. This colour is also very popular for Valentine's Day. Pink Teddy Bear: The pink colour shows tenderness, affection, and sweetness. This colour is perfect for those who want to tell their loved one that they have tender and loving feelings towards them. Pink teddy bears are also a great choice for new relationships. White Teddy Bear: The white colour means purity, innocence, and honesty. If you gift someone a white teddy bear, it means that you have pure and sincere feelings towards them. This colour is perfect for relationships that are based on honesty and trust. Blue Teddy Bear: The blue colour depicts peace, trust, and stability. This colour is suitable for people who want to tell their loved one that they want a calm and stable relationship with them. Blue teddy bears are also great for relationships that are based on deep friendship and trust. Black Teddy Bear: The black colour symbolises mystery, power, and seriousness. Although this colour is less used for love and affection, if you gift someone a black teddy bear, it means that you are serious and committed towards them. Yellow Teddy Bear: The yellow colour shows happiness, enthusiasm, and friendliness. This colour is perfect for people who want to let their loved one know that they feel happy and excited to be with them. Yellow teddy bears also make a great gift for friends. Purple Teddy Bear: The purple colour means royalty, luxury, and mystery. This colour is suitable for people who want to tell their loved one that they are very special to them. Purple teddy bear is also great for relationships that are deep and mysterious.

Keep these things in mind while buying a teddy bear

Gifting a teddy bear on Teddy Day is a very sweet and sentimental way to gift, but there are a few things to keep in mind while choosing it:

While choosing a Teddy Bear, keep in mind the type of relationship you are in. If you are in a new relationship, then a pink or yellow teddy bear would be better. On the other hand, if your relationship is deep and old, then a red or purple teddy bear can be a better choice.

While choosing a teddy bear, also keep in mind the choice of your loved one. If he/she is fond of a particular colour, then choose a teddy bear of the same colour.

The size of the Teddy Bear also matters. If you want to make someone feel very special, then you can choose a large teddy bear. On the other hand, if you want to give a small loving message, then a small teddy bear can also work.

Also pay attention to the quality of the teddy bear. A good-quality teddy bear will not only last a long time but will also make your loved one feel cared for and thoughtful.

