Tadasana: PM Modi shares 'asana' to improve strength before International Yoga Day 2024

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE PM Modi shares 'asana' to improve strength.

Yoga has been practised for centuries and has become a popular form of exercise and meditation around the world. It is not just a physical practice but also a way of life that promotes overall wellness and inner peace. The United Nations declared June 21st as International Yoga Day in 2014, recognising its universal appeal and positive impact on individuals and communities. As we approach the year 2024, let us take a closer look at one of the most fundamental yoga poses – Tadasana or the Mountain Pose – and how we can incorporate it into our daily practice to celebrate International Yoga Day.

Even after urging everyone to make Yoga an integral part of their lives, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday posted a video of an ‘asana’, saying that it can help to ensure more strength. “Tadasana is very good for the body. It will ensure more strength and better alignment,” said PM Modi on X, also sharing an AI-generated video of him performing the asana. In the run-up to the International Day of Yoga, PM Modi has been posting his AI-generated videos performing various asanas and describing their benefits.

On Tuesday, he urged people to reiterate their commitment to making Yoga an integral part of their lives and also encourage others to do the same. He also shared a set of videos that offer guidance on various Asanas. The PM said, “As Yoga Day approaches, I am sharing a set of videos that will offer guidance on various Asanas and their benefits. I hope this inspires you all to practice Yoga regularly.”

Emphasizing the importance of integrating Yoga into daily life, he said, “…Yoga offers a sanctuary of calm, enabling us to navigate life’s challenges with calm and fortitude.” He further said that Yoga has transcended cultural and geographical boundaries, uniting millions across the globe in the pursuit of holistic well-being. International Day of Yoga is observed every year on June 21. The theme for the 10th edition is ‘Yoga for Women Empowerment’.

What is Tadasana?

Tadasana is a simple standing pose that may seem easy but requires proper alignment and body awareness to master. It serves as the foundation for many other yoga poses and helps improve posture, balance, and strength.

Here are some tips on how to practice Tadasana correctly:

Start with proper alignment: Stand with your feet hip-width apart, toes pointing forward, and weight evenly distributed on both feet. Engage your leg muscles by lifting your kneecaps, tucking in your tailbone, and lengthening your spine. Relax your shoulders while keeping them aligned with your hips. Place your arms by your sides with palms facing forward.

Focus on your breath: As you settle into Tadasana, bring your awareness to your breath. Inhale deeply through your nose, expand your chest and belly, and exhale slowly through your mouth, releasing any tension in your body. Take a few deep breaths to calm your mind and centre yourself.

Visualise yourself as a mountain: Tadasana translates to “mountain pose” in Sanskrit, so it is helpful to visualize yourself as a strong, steady mountain while practising this pose. Imagine yourself rooted to the ground with a solid foundation, like a mountain with its roots deep in the earth. This visualization can help you feel more grounded and stable.

Pay attention to your body: As you hold Tadasana, pay attention to your body and make any necessary adjustments. Ensure that your weight is evenly distributed on both feet, and your spine is lengthening towards the sky. Relax your facial muscles and keep your gaze soft. This pose may seem simple, but it requires constant awareness and adjustments to maintain proper alignment.

Incorporate variations: Once you have mastered the basic Tadasana, you can incorporate some variations to challenge yourself and deepen your practice. For instance, you can lift your heels off the ground and balance on your toes or raise your arms overhead while keeping them parallel to each other. These variations help improve balance and strengthen the muscles in your legs, arms, and core.

(With IANS Inputs)

ALSO READ: 5 easy ways to complete 10,000 steps during scorching summer to lose weight