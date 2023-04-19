Surya Grahan 2023: First Solar Eclipse of the year on April 20; know do's and don'ts

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/NASA Surya Grahan 2023: First Solar Eclipse of the year on April 20

Surya Grahan 2023: The first solar eclipse of the year 2023 is on Thursday, 20th April. This solar eclipse will begin on April 20 at 7.04 am and will end at 12.29 pm. According to astrology, the Sun keeps on traveling in its orbit but when the Moon comes between the Sun and the Earth, the Sun becomes hidden and this is called a solar eclipse. There are many rules related to Surya Grahan in astrology. So let's know what to do and what not to do during the solar eclipse.

Surya Grahan 2023: DO NOT do these during Solar Eclipse

Neither cook nor eat food during the solar eclipse. Doing these things at this time is considered prohibited

Do not keep any pre-prepared food on the day of solar eclipse. After it is over, purify the house and then cook food

If the food was cooked before surya grahan, then put basil leaves in it. It is believed that by doing this the eclipse does not affect the food

Never watch the solar eclipse with naked eyes. Doing this can harm you

Do not sleep or travel during the eclipse

The time of solar eclipse is considered very inauspicious, so do not start any new work during this time

If possible, avoid defecating during this time

Stay at home during solar eclipse, avoid going out because it is said that at this time the Sun is polluted which has a negative effect on the people

Surya Grahan 2023: DO these things during Solar Eclipse

Before the solar eclipse, put basil leaves in water and leftover food

Any mantra of Lord Shiva should be chanted during the solar eclipse

To avoid the side effects of solar eclipse, one should chant mantras and do charity

Do take a bath after the solar eclipse is over

Clean the house after the solar eclipse is over

After the eclipse is over, sprinkle Gangajal in the house

It is also considered auspicious to recite Adityahriday Stotra and Hanuman Chalisa during a solar eclipse

According to the Hindu Panchang, this eclipse will start at 7.04 am and will last till 12.29 pm, but due to not being visible in India, the Sutak period will not be valid in the country.

(Disclaimer: The information given here is based on religious beliefs and public beliefs. India TV does not confirm anything about it. It has been presented here keeping in mind the general public interest.)

