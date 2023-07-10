Sawan Somwar 2023: Healthy foods to include in your diet during the holy month of Shravan

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Including a few healthy foods in your diet is important to stay fit and energised during the holy month of Shravan.

With the arrival of Shravan, the holy month of Hinduism, many people would be looking out for ways to stay healthy and observe religious customs. During this time, following a healthy diet can be a great way to maintain good health and well-being. Therefore, it is important to include certain healthy foods in your diet during the month of Shravan. This year the holy month of Sawan has been started on July 4 and the first Somwar (Monday) falls on July 10. As per the Hindu calendar, after 19 years the holy month of Sawan will continue till August 31. This year there will be 8 Mondays in the Sawan.

Here we have mentioned the names of a few healthy foods that you should include in your diet during Sawan Somvar 2023. These foods are not only packed with nutrients and energy but also help to keep your body strong and well-nourished.

Fruits: Fruits are rich in vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants. They are also a good source of dietary fibre which helps to maintain healthy digestion. Eating fruits such as apples, oranges, grapes, strawberries, and bananas can help to boost your energy levels and keep your body strong during the month of Shravan.

Vegetables: Eating plenty of vegetables is beneficial for your health as it helps to provide essential vitamins and minerals. In addition, vegetables are packed with dietary fibre which helps to maintain good digestion and keep your body nourished. Some of the best vegetables for Sawan Somvar 2023 include spinach, broccoli, cauliflower, kale, sweet potatoes, and squash.

Legumes: Legumes such as beans, lentils, and peas are packed with protein and dietary fibre which can help you stay energised during Shravan. They also provide essential minerals such as iron, zinc, magnesium, and potassium which can help to improve your overall health.

Nuts: Nuts are a great source of protein, healthy fats, vitamins, minerals and dietary fibre. They also help to keep you feeling full for longer periods of time which can be beneficial when observing fasts during Shravan. Almonds, walnuts, cashews, and pistachios are some of the best nuts that you can include in your diet during Sawan Somvar 2023.

Whole Grains: Whole grains such as oats, wheat, quinoa, brown rice, sago or tapioca and buckwheat are rich in dietary fibre which helps to promote regular bowel movements and keep you feeling full for longer periods of time. They can also provide essential vitamins and minerals such as vitamin B6 and magnesium which helps to keep your energy levels up during the month of Shravan.

Dairy Products: Dairy products such as milk and yoghurt contain high levels of calcium which helps to strengthen bones and teeth. In addition, they are also a great source of protein which helps to keep your muscles strong throughout the holy month of Shravan.

Herbs and Spices: Herbs such as turmeric powder, cumin powder, dried ginger, cumin, clove, cardamom and black pepper powder are packed with antioxidants which can help to protect against various diseases and ailments during this time of year. In addition, they also help to add flavour to your food while providing essential nutrients at the same time.

