Sawan Shivratri 2024: Know date, shubh muhurat, puja rituals, significance and more about auspicious festival

Sawan Shivratri, a significant festival for devotees of Lord Shiva, is celebrated with great devotion and enthusiasm across India. It falls during the holy month of Sawan (Shravan), dedicated to worshipping Lord Shiva. This auspicious occasion is observed between July and August in the Gregorian calendar, and on the 'Chaturdashi tithi' of Krishna Paksha in the Hindu calendar. The festival involves specific rituals and guidelines for devotees to follow during the fast. Here's all you need to know about Sawan Shivratri 2024:

Sawan Shivratri 2024: Date and Shubh Muhurat

This year, the significant Hindu festival of Sawan Shivratri will be observed on Friday, August 2. According to Drik Panchang, the auspicious timings are as follows.

Nishita Kaal Puja Time - 00:05 AM to 00:51 AM, August 3, 2024

Shivaratri Parana Time - 06:14 AM to 15:35 PM, August 3, 2024

Chaturdashi Tithi Begins - 03:26 PM on August 2, 2024

Chaturdashi Tithi Ends - 03:50 PM on August 3, 2024

Sawan Shivratri 2024: Puja Rituals

The rituals of Sawan Shivratri are performed with immense devotion and include the following steps:

Morning Rituals: Devotees wake up early, take a holy bath, and wear clean clothes. Visiting a Shiva temple and offering prayers is considered highly auspicious.

Fasting: Many devotees observe a fast throughout the day, consuming only fruits, milk, and other fasting-approved items.

Shivling Abhishek: The Shivling is bathed with water, milk, honey, and other sacred items. This ritual, known as Abhishek, is performed to please Lord Shiva.

Offering Bilva Leaves: Bilva (Bel) leaves, considered highly sacred, are offered to the Shivling along with flowers, fruits, and other offerings.

Chanting Mantras: Devotees chant mantras like "Om Namah Shivaya" and other prayers dedicated to Lord Shiva throughout the day and night.

Night Vigil (Jagran): Staying awake through the night, singing bhajans, and participating in devotional activities is common among devotees.

Sawan Shivratri 2024: Significance

Sawan Shivratri holds immense significance for Lord Shiva's devotees. It is believed that worshipping Lord Shiva on this day brings peace, prosperity, and removes obstacles from one's life. The festival also marks the divine marriage of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati. Devotees seek blessings for a harmonious married life and the well-being of their families.

The month of Sawan is considered highly auspicious for performing Shiva puja, and Sawan Shivratri is the pinnacle of this period. It is said that observing the rituals of Sawan Shivratri with a pure heart and devotion can help attain spiritual growth and fulfill desires.

