Sawan 2025: When is Shravan beginning? Check here the date of the first Monday of the holy month People worship Lord Shiva and Maa Parvati during Sawan to get their blessings and for the removal of problems. Mondays are always considered to be auspicious for the worship of Lord Shiva. Read on to know when Shravan is beginning and the dates of the Shravan Somwars.

New Delhi:

Sawan, or Shravan, is a holy month in the Hindu calendar. People dedicate this month to the worship of Lord Shiva and is considered very auspicious. People worship Lord Shiva and Maa Parvati during this month to get their blessings and for the removal of problems.

Sawan 2025 Start Date

This year, the holy month of Sawan will begin on July 11 and end on August 9. The end of Shravan will coincide with Rakshabandhan, which will be celebrated on August 9. Mondays are always considered to be auspicious for the worship of Lord Shiva. Hence, Mondays during Shravan are considered to be very important. It is also known as Sawan Somwar.

Sawan Somwar Date

This year will have four Sawan Somwars. Check the dates below.

July 14, 2025: First Shravan Somwar Fast

July 21, 2025: Second Shravan Somwar Fast

July 28, 2025: Third Shravan Somwar Fast

August 4, 2025: Fourth and Last Shravan Somwar Fast

The month of Shravan ends on August 9, which is a Saturday.

People also observe the Mangla Gauri Vrat in the month of Sawan. It is observed every Tuesday during the holy month. The first Mangla Gauri Vrat will be observed on July 15, 2025, followed by one on July 22, July 29 and the last one on August 5.

Shravan Somwar Puja Vidhi

Wake up early in the morning, take a bath and wear clean clothes.

Visit a Lord Shiva temple and perform Abhishek of the Shivling with Ganga jal and milk. Offer belpatra, dhatura, ganga jal and milk.

Chant ‘Om Namah Shivaya’ while performing the Jalabhishek of Lord Shiva

Lastly, perform Lord Shiva's aarti.

ALSO READ: What happens to your body when you skip your breakfast everyday?