Sawan 2025: When is Shravan beginning? Check here the date of the first Monday of the holy month

Sawan, or Shravan, is a holy month in the Hindu calendar. People dedicate this month to the worship of Lord Shiva and is considered very auspicious. People worship Lord Shiva and Maa Parvati during this month to get their blessings and for the removal of problems.
Sawan 2025 Start Date
This year, the holy month of Sawan will begin on July 11 and end on August 9. The end of Shravan will coincide with Rakshabandhan, which will be celebrated on August 9. Mondays are always considered to be auspicious for the worship of Lord Shiva. Hence, Mondays during Shravan are considered to be very important. It is also known as Sawan Somwar.
Sawan Somwar Date
This year will have four Sawan Somwars. Check the dates below.
July 14, 2025: First Shravan Somwar Fast
July 21, 2025: Second Shravan Somwar Fast
July 28, 2025: Third Shravan Somwar Fast
August 4, 2025: Fourth and Last Shravan Somwar Fast
The month of Shravan ends on August 9, which is a Saturday.
People also observe the Mangla Gauri Vrat in the month of Sawan. It is observed every Tuesday during the holy month. The first Mangla Gauri Vrat will be observed on July 15, 2025, followed by one on July 22, July 29 and the last one on August 5.
Shravan Somwar Puja Vidhi
Wake up early in the morning, take a bath and wear clean clothes.
Visit a Lord Shiva temple and perform Abhishek of the Shivling with Ganga jal and milk. Offer belpatra, dhatura, ganga jal and milk.
Chant ‘Om Namah Shivaya’ while performing the Jalabhishek of Lord Shiva
Lastly, perform Lord Shiva's aarti.
