Sankashti Chaturthi 2024: Date, moonrise time, puja vidhi, significance, and mantra to worship Lord Ganesha

Sankashti Ganesh Chaturthi fast will be observed on November 18. This fast is observed from morning till moonrise in the evening. Let us tell you that the Sankashti Ganesh Chaturthi fast is observed after offering water to the moon. There is a law to worship Lord Ganesha on the Chaturthi of both Krishna and Shukla Paksha of every month. Chaturthi of Krishna Paksha is celebrated as Sankashti Shri Ganesh Chaturthi, while Chaturthi of Shukla Paksha is celebrated as Vinayak Shri Ganesh Chaturthi. Worshiping Lord Shri Ganesha on this day is considered very fruitful.

Sankashti Chaturthi 2024: Muhurta and Moonrise Timings

Start of Chaturthi of Krishna Paksha of Margashirsha month - 18 November 2024 from 6:55 pm

End of Chaturthi of Krishna Paksha of Margashirsha month - on November 19 at 5:28 pm

Moonrise time on Sankashti Chaturthi - 7:39 pm

Sankashti Chaturthi 2024: Puja Vidhi

On the day of Sankashti Chaturthi, first of all, wake up in the morning and take a bath. After that, the devotee should clean the house and the puja room. Then, take a vow to fast. After that, light a lamp in front of Lord Ganesha and offer flowers and Tilak to him. Then, offer Laddu and Durva which are considered very important in the worship of Lord Ganesha. Then, read the story and mantra of Sankashti Chaturthi. After that, offer Arghya to the Moon God at the time of moonrise and break the fast.

Sankashti Chaturthi 2024: Significance

Sankashti Shri Ganesh Chaturthi means the one who removes troubles. Lord Ganesha is the giver of wisdom, prosperity and good fortune. His worship is considered to be fruitful soon. It is said that the person who observes the fast of Sankashti Shri Ganesh Chaturthi, all the problems going on in his life are solved and his happiness and good fortune increase.

Sankashti Chaturthi 2024: Mantras

Om Shri Gan Ganpataye Namah

Shri Ganeshaya Namah

Om Vakratunda Hoon

Vakratunda Mahakaya Suryakoti Samprabha. God is always working without any obstacles in Kuru.

Om Ekadantay Vihe Vakratundaya Dhimahi Tanno Dantih Prachodayat

(Disclaimer: The information given here is based on religious beliefs and folk beliefs. There is no scientific evidence for this. India TV does not provide any proof of the truth of anything.)

