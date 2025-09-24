Sabeer Bhatia swears by fasting: Hotmail co-founder’s hack to lose 4 kg in 5 days Hotmail co-founder Sabeer Bhatia reveals his fasting hack at 57, claiming he lost 4 kg in just 5 days. Here’s what he swears by, plus expert-backed tips on how to try fasting safely without harming your health.

Sabeer Bhatia, cofounder of Hotmail, has opened up about how he keeps fit at 57. His method includes periodic fasting. In a recent Instagram video, he revealed that he goes on five-day reduced-calorie fasts, eating “very little,” and claims he drops nearly 4 kg (10 pounds) in five days.

Sabeer's fitness routine is more than just fasting. Bhatia pairs it with daily workouts, bicycling, weight lifting, cardio, and says the combination of discipline, lower calories, and movement helps him stay “disease-free.”

How Sabeer Bhatia's fasting method works

He clarifies that his fast isn’t zero calories or water-only. Rather, he consumes minimal food:

One bowl of watery soup for lunch

One for dinner

Maybe a power bar in the morning

He says that when he first tried this ("5-day fasts"), he lost about 9 kg (~20 lbs). Now, each round drops about 10 pounds (≈ 4.5 kg).

What to watch out for (and why this isn’t for everyone)

Calorie crashes and muscle loss: If you eat too little, your body might start breaking down muscle tissue.

Sustainability: Quick weight loss might not work for everyone.

Health risks: You might feel low energy, lightheadedness, and nutrient deficiencies.

Not clinically proven: There is no widespread medical evidence to support this severe regimen.

Smart tips for fasting

Start slow: Remember that you can't just jump into a 5-day fast. Begin with shorter intermittent fasting windows (like 14:10 or 16:8).

Stay hydrated: Water, coconut water, or clear broths help keep electrolytes in check.

Don't skip protein: While reducing calories, include lean protein to safeguard muscle.

Listen to your body: Dizziness, weakness, or fatigue are warning signs — stop and consume food.

Get medical advice: Always consult a doctor before attempting extended fasts, particularly if you suffer from health issues.

Though Sabeer's self-control is admirable, such approaches are not for all. What works best is a balanced method. Opt for healthy food choices, regular exercise, and being conscious about eating. Fasting can be a tool, but health is a long-term game, not merely a rapid weight loss on the scale.

Short intermittent fasting, used cleverly and under a physician's care, can be beneficial. But claiming you’ll drop 4 kg every time, that’s not a guarantee for everyone.

