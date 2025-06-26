Struggling to lose extra kilos in calorie deficit? Fat loss coach shares 10 weight loss tips Stuck in a weight loss rut? Get expert tips from a fat loss coach on how to effectively shed kilos in a calorie deficit. Know 10 actionable weight loss strategies to reach your goals.

New Delhi:

Weight loss success many times boils down to one simple rule: a calorie deficit. Where you're taking in fewer calories than you're burning on a day-to-day basis. Paired with strength training, this dynamic duo not only calls forth the removal of excess fat but also develops precious muscle mass. Mahtab Ekay, a successful weight loss coach herself who dropped 25 kilos, stresses that using the correct habits can actually speed your way to weighing less in a calorie deficit.

Mahtab feels that although a calorie deficit is needed for weight loss, having the correct food and lifestyle tricks can speed up the process even more. "I would have lost weight much sooner on a calorie deficit if only I had known these things beforehand," she asserted.

Below are Mahtab Ekay's 10 useful tips for speeding up your weight loss on a calorie deficit:

1. Consume fewer calories than you expend

This is the simple weight loss golden rule. If you want to lose weight, you just **have to be in a calorie deficit. It's as easy as that: consume fewer calories than your body burns.

2. Fruits aren't making you fat

Don't fear the fruit! It does have sugar, but it's also full of fibre and healthy nutrients. You're not gaining the weight you're trying to lose because you've eaten too many apples. Monitor your overall caloric consumption instead.

3. Fasted cardio isn't magic

Whether you perform cardio fasted or unfasted, it doesn't really have a major impact on fat loss. What really does have the biggest impact is creating an overall calorie deficit. Pick what is best for your schedule and energy levels.

4. Skipping breakfast won't ruin your progress

Beginning your day with more than 30 grams of protein will also satisfy you and suppress your hunger. But if having breakfast will truly make you sick, don't eat it. Your total daily proteins and calories are what you want to focus on.

5. Green powders won't cure bloating or gut issues

Green powders aren't substitutes for real vegetables. For overall wellness and weight loss, obtain your greens from whole foods. Your body will appreciate it!

6. You don't have to give up on carbs

Hurray, all you carb enthusiasts! Provided that you're in a calorie deficit, you can indulge in foods like rice, bread, and other carbohydrates without any guilt and still achieve your results.

7. Tracking only calories and protein is enough

You don't need to meticulously track every gram of carbs or fats. Focusing on your overall calorie intake and ensuring adequate protein is sufficient to achieve your weight loss goals.

8. Intermittent fasting isn't a fat loss miracle

Intermittent fasting mostly restricts your dining window. If you end up taking in more calories than your body expends during that window, you will gain weight anyway. The calorie deficit is still the takeaway.

9. High-intensity vs low-intensity cardio

High-intensity and low-intensity cardio both work for fat loss. But low-intensity cardio is less stressful to recover from and won't exhaust you, so it's less likely to burn out practitioners.

10. There's no one "right" way to lose fat

The best way to lose fat is the way that works best for you and your body. Study the basics of nutrition, calories, macros, and strength training, then select a plan that hopefully fits into your lifestyle.

By understanding these principles and adhering to them, you can optimise your calorie deficit experience and make it more enjoyable. What is one piece of advice you're eager to try?

ALSO READ: 10,000 steps a day vs 30 mins of Japanese walking: Which is beneficial for health?