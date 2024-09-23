Rhea Singha crowned Miss Universe India 2024 among 51 finalists

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Rhea Singha crowned Miss Universe India 2024 among 51

Rhea Singha has been crowned Miss Universe India 2024, earning the opportunity to represent India at the global Miss Universe pageant. The grand finale took place on Sunday in Jaipur, Rajasthan, where Rhea emerged as the winner.

After her remarkable win, Rhea expressed her gratitude, stating, "Today I won the title of Miss Universe India 2024. I am so thankful. I have done so much work to get to this level where I can consider myself worthy enough for this crown. I am so inspired by the previous winners."

For the finale, Rhea looked stunning in a shimmery peach-golden dress. For the swimsuit round, she opted for a metallic red bikini, and for the costume round, she donned a white-red-yellow dress with a veil. She also carried a Shivling in her arms.

The event featured renowned actress and Miss Universe India 2015, Urvashi Rautela, who served as a judge. She shared her thoughts, expressing belief, "India will win the Miss Universe crown again this year." She praised the contestants and said, "The winners are mind-blowing. They will represent our country very well in Miss Universe, and I am hopeful that India will win the Miss Universe crown again this year. All the girls have been hard-working, dedicated, and extremely beautiful."

With this title, Rhea Singha is now preparing to represent India at the Miss Universe 2024 competition, which will take place later this year.

(with ANI inputs)

ALSO READ: Achieve radiant, glowing skin with THIS step-by-step skincare regime by expert