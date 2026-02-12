Oman announces Ramadan 2026 start date, fasting to begin from February 19 Oman has officially announced February 19, 2026, as the first day of Ramadan 1447 AH after confirming the crescent moon will not be sighted earlier. Reduced work hours and nationwide preparations are now underway.

New Delhi:

In what’s being seen as an early and fairly decisive call, the Sultanate of Oman has officially become the first country to confirm the start date for Ramadan this year. On Wednesday, February 11, 2026, the announcement came through the country’s Main Committee for Moon Sighting, which functions under the Ministry of Endowments and Religious Affairs (MERA).

According to the confirmation, the first day of Ramadan 1447 AH will fall on Thursday, February 19, 2026, giving residents and citizens a clear head start on both spiritual and practical preparations for the holy month.

Ramadan 2026 confirmed date

The decision was guided by astronomical data alongside traditional moon-sighting principles. Authorities noted that the new crescent moon could not be sighted on Tuesday, February 17. The reason was fairly technical but straightforward. The moon was calculated to set before sunset across Oman, which made visual sighting impossible.

Since the crescent wasn’t visible, the Islamic month of Sha’ban will complete its full 30-day cycle on Wednesday, February 18. Ramadan, therefore, begins the following day, Thursday, February 19. Oman’s announcement places it among the earliest GCC nations to lock in the date, using a blend of scientific calculation and religious practice.

Why February 19 was chosen as the first fasting day

Islamic months traditionally begin with the physical sighting of the crescent moon after sunset on the 29th day of the ongoing month. If the moon isn’t seen, the month runs its full 30 days before the new one starts.

In this case, astronomers had already mapped the moon’s position and visibility window. With the crescent expected to set too early on February 17, the probability of sighting was ruled out in advance. This allowed authorities to confidently designate February 19 as day one of fasting.

Across the wider Gulf region, including the UAE, astronomers and moon-sighting bodies are also projecting February 19 as the most likely start date, though final confirmations there will still hinge on local sightings.

Ramadan working hours in Oman for public and private sectors

Alongside the date announcement, adjustments to work schedules have also been rolled out. The Ministry of Labour confirmed reduced working hours to help people balance fasting, prayer and daily responsibilities.

In government offices, the workday will run for five continuous hours, most commonly between 9:00 am and 2:00 pm. Some departments may start earlier, around 7:00 am, as long as the total working stretch remains five hours. The idea is to allow flexibility without disrupting administrative flow.

For the private sector, Muslim employees will see their daily hours capped at six, with a weekly ceiling of 30 hours. These shorter shifts are meant to ease physical strain during fasting while still keeping business operations steady.

Ramadan preparations begin across Oman

As the date edges closer, the shift isn’t just on paper, it’s felt in everyday life. Streets, homes and mosques slowly move into Ramadan mode. There’s a quieter pace in the evenings, markets begin stocking up differently, and conversations start revolving around iftar menus and prayer timings.

His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tarik extended greetings to citizens and to the wider Muslim world, offering wishes for a peaceful and blessed month ahead.

Beyond official messaging, the preparation is deeply community-driven. Charity initiatives gather momentum, neighbourhood iftars begin taking shape, and mosques brace for larger Taraweeh congregations. Families start planning meals together, while restaurants and hotels prepare for the nightly rush. The confirmed start date simply gives everyone a shared starting point to organise, reflect and ease into the month collectively.

