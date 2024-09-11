Radha Ashtami 2024: Know date, shubh muhurat, puja rituals, significance, and ways to celebrate the festival

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL Radha Ashtami 2024: Know date, shubh muhurat

Radha Ashtami is a significant festival in the Hindu calendar, celebrated to honour the birth of Goddess Radha, the eternal consort of Lord Krishna. It falls on the eighth day (Ashtami) of the Shukla Paksha in the month of Bhadrapada. In 2024, Radha Ashtami is observed on Wednesday, September 11.

Radha Ashtami 2024: Shubh Muhurat

The auspicious time, or shubh muhurat, for Radha Ashtami will vary depending on the region. However, according to Drik Panchang, the general time frame for Radha Ashtami celebrations is during the Ashtami Tithi, which will begin at 10:21 PM on on September 10 at 11:11 PM and ends on September 11 at 11:46 PM. The Madhyahna Puja Muhurat is scheduled from 10:29 AM to 12:57 PM on September 11.

Radha Ashtami 2024: Puja Rituals

Radha Ashtami is marked by various devotional practices, and the rituals followed include:

Morning Puja: Devotees begin the day by taking a ritual bath and offering prayers to Goddess Radha and Lord Krishna. Homes and temples are cleaned and decorated.

Fasting: Many people observe a fast, refraining from food and water until the Radha Ashtami puja is complete.

Radha-Krishna Worship: Special puja is performed with offerings of flowers, fruits, sweets, and sacred items like milk, curd, and honey. The idols of Radha and Krishna are bathed with panchamrit (a mixture of milk, curd, ghee, honey, and sugar).

Chanting and Kirtans: Devotees sing devotional songs, bhajans, and kirtans in praise of Radha and Krishna, particularly in temples dedicated to them.

Raas Leela Reenactments: In some places, especially in Vrindavan and Barsana, dramatic performances reenact the divine love story of Radha and Krishna, including the famous Raas Leela.

Aarti and Prasad: The puja concludes with the aarti (lamp offering) and distribution of prasad (sacred food).

Radha Ashtami 2024: Significance

Radha Ashtami holds deep spiritual importance. It celebrates the divine love between Radha and Krishna, symbolizing the soul's longing for union with the divine. Goddess Radha represents devotion, purity, and the eternal bond of love. She is often regarded as the embodiment of bhakti (devotion), and her love for Krishna serves as an inspiration for devotees to seek closeness with God through devotion and love.

Radha Ashtami is particularly revered in Vrindavan, Mathura, and Barsana, where large gatherings of devotees come together to celebrate with enthusiasm and fervor.

Radha Ashtami 2024: Ways to Celebrate

Here are some simple and meaningful ways to celebrate Radha Ashtami:

Offer Prayers and Bhajans: Start the day with a simple puja at home, offering flowers and sweets to Radha and Krishna. Sing bhajans and chant their names to feel spiritually connected.

Visit Temples: If possible, visit nearby Radha-Krishna temples to participate in special prayers and aarti. Temples often organize grand celebrations with kirtans, dance performances, and more.

Prepare Special Dishes: As with many Hindu festivals, preparing special food offerings is part of the celebration. You can make sweets like malpua, peda, or offer fruits and milk-based dishes.

​Radha Ashtami is a festival of divine love and devotion. It reminds devotees of the selfless love that Radha had for Lord Krishna and inspires them to cultivate a deep spiritual connection with the divine. Through fasting, prayers, singing, and acts of charity, Radha Ashtami can be celebrated with joy and reverence.

