Psychologist explains why Gen Z feels everything ‘more’ and talks about it openly Gen Z has transformed how India talks about emotions, turning hidden struggles like stress, burnout and anxiety into everyday language. Psychologists explain why this shift is happening, how social media shapes it, and what this emotional evolution means for all of us.

New Delhi:

If you talk to anyone from Gen Z for more than five minutes, you’ll notice something instantly: they speak the language of emotions far more fluently than any generation before them. Where millennials grew up brushing things off as “tension” or “overthinking,” Gen Z is comfortable naming the uncomfortable: burnout, anxiety, delulu, OCD, and everything in between.

Some say they’re overdramatic. Psychologists say they’re finally breaking patterns of silence. The truth, like always, sits somewhere in the middle. We reached out to Nishtha Jain, Counselling Psychologist and Mental Health Professional, to shed light on the subject. What’s undeniable is that this generation has completely transformed how we speak about mental health, and in doing so, they’ve forced the rest of us to rethink our emotional vocabulary too.

Emotional literacy is their superpower

Gen Z isn’t scared of naming what they feel. In fact, they’re good at it. They’ve grown up with therapy content, mental-health creators, open conversations, and far less stigma than their parents ever had. That’s why what older generations dismiss as “shyness” is confidently labelled “social anxiety”, and regular tiredness becomes “burnout.”

This isn’t exaggeration, it’s a reflection of how well they understand themselves. And it’s one reason they’re more likely to seek help instead of suffering in silence.

But emotional vocabulary can sometimes blur the lines

More language means more expression, but sometimes, also, mislabelling. Not every bad day is depression, not every fear is anxiety, and not all stress equals burnout. Psychologists note a growing trend of turning everyday discomfort into clinical terms. While this doesn’t invalidate their feelings, it reminds us that self-awareness must be paired with accuracy. The goal is understanding, not self-diagnosis.

The social-media effect: overstimulation and constant comparison

Gen Z lives in a constant state of “input overload.” Notifications, reels, messages, curated perfection, comparison loops, their minds rarely get a moment of silence. This overstimulation makes emotions bigger, faster, and harder to process.

Add to that the pressure to be successful, relevant, productive, and emotionally aware, all at once, and it’s no surprise they lean heavily on mental-health vocabulary to explain their internal world.

They created “safe spaces” for everyone even the generations before them

One of the most powerful shifts Gen Z has led is the creation of safe spaces around emotional struggles. Because they are unapologetic about naming their feelings, older generations are beginning to open up, too. What was once “Don’t talk about it” has become “Let’s talk about it.”

Therapists say this openness has trickled into small towns, conservative families, workplaces, and schools, places that had no emotional vocabulary at all before Gen Z walked in.

Gen Z isn’t just changing how they feel; they’re changing how we all understand mental health.

Also read: Low self-esteem? 4 simple daily habits psychologists say can improve your self-image