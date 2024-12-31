New Year 2025: Wish your family and friends Happy New Year in 15 different languages

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Wish your family and friends Happy New Year in 15 different languages

The New Year is almost here and it is time to start anew. 2024 might or might not have been the best year but with the start of the New Year, there's hope and endless chances. The start of the New Year is also a good time to send wishes and greetings to your family and friends. However, are you bored of the regular "Happy New Year" message?

Don't worry as we share with you how you can wish your family and friends Happy New Year in 15 different languages.

Hindi: नए साल की शुभकामनाएँ

Italian: Buon Anno

Korean: 새해 복 많이 받으세요 (saehae bog manh-i bad-euseyo)

Spanish: Feliz año nuevo

German: Frohes Neues Jahr

French: Bonne année

Chinese: 新年快乐 (Xīnnián kuàilè)

Japanese: あけましておめでとう (Akemashite omedetō)

Portuguese: Feliz ano novo

Arabic: سنة جديدة سعيدة (sanat jadidat saeida)

Greek: Καλή χρονιά (Kalí chroniá)

Polish: Szczęśliwego nowego roku

Vietnamese: CHÚC MỪNG NĂM MỚI

Russian: С Новым Годом (S Novym Godom)

Hebrew: שנה טובה (shena tova)

Here are wishes in English that you can share with your family and friends for the New Year.

Wishing you and your loved ones health and happiness this New Year!

May your dreams turn into reality in 2025!

Cheers to a year of prosperity and success!

May your year be filled with love and laughter!

Wishing you endless joy and good fortune in the New Year!

Happy New Year! Let’s make it unforgettable!

Here’s to new beginnings and bright futures!

Wishing you strength and courage for the year ahead!

May your year be as amazing as you are!

Sending you blessings for a joyful New Year!

May this year bring you countless reasons to smile!

Wishing you a year of adventures and growth!

Cheers to health, wealth and happiness in 2025!

Let’s make 2025 our best year yet!

Wishing you serenity and fulfilment in the New Year!

May your year be filled with kindness and gratitude!

Hoping 2025 is your most magical year!

Wishing you love and laughter all year long!

May you find joy in every new challenge!

Here’s to love, light, and happiness in 2025!

