New Year 2025: 5 delicious dips to pair with appetisers for your New Year's Eve menu

5 delicious dips to pair with appetisers for your New Year's Eve menu

New Year Eve parties are all about remembering the past year, making resolutions for the coming year and good food, music and conversation. Food can be extensive with appetisers, drinks, snacks and then, the main course. However, when you're serving your appetisers, make sure to do so with some amazing dips. This helps to improve the taste of the food that you serve.

Here are 5 delicious dips you can pair with the appetisers that you serve for New Year Eve.

Spinach Dip

Image Source : FREEPIKSpinach Dip

This is going to be a hit for your party and can be easily made in 10-15 mins. For the dip, you'll need mayonnaise, cheese, scallions, sour cream, frozen chopped spinach and water chestnuts. Mix all of the mentioned ingredients in a bowl and transfer it to a serving bowl. If you have the time, try to freeze this dip for 2-3 hours as it helps all the flavours to come together. Also, make sure that the spinach doesn't have any water, squeeze out the water completely.

Salsa

Image Source : FREEPIKSalsa

This is another dip that's a favourite for many people. You will need chopped tomatoes, onions and green chillis for the dip. Along with this, you will also need cumin powder, lemon juice, chopped coriander leaves, black pepper, cayenne pepper, paprika and red chilli powder. Add all of these to a blender and blend them. You can also serve it immediately or even store it in an air-tight container.

Corn and Jalapeno Dip

Image Source : FREEPIKCorn and Jalapeno Dip

For this dip, you will need cream cheese, cheddar cheese, corn kernels, half-and-half, chopped scallions, minced garlic, jalapeno chile, thick-cut bacon slices and corn chips. Cook the bacon slices until crisp and crumbled. Add cream cheese, Cheddar cheese, corn, half-and-half, scallions, garlic, and jalapeno in a slow cooker. Then cover and cook on Low Heat for 3 and half hours to 4 hours or on High Heat for 1 and half to 2 hours until it becomes creamy and bubbling. Make sure to stir it halfway through and at the end, stir in the bacon.

Baked Cheese and Onion Dip

Image Source : FREEPIKBaked Cheese and Onion Dip

To make this dip, you will need freshly shredded cheese, cubbed cream cheese, diced onion and mayonnaise. Add cream cheese to a bowl and microwave it for thirty seconds. Now to this, add the onion, cheese and mayonnaise and mix all of these well. Transfer this mixture to a baking dish and bake it at 375 for 25 to 30 minutes. You can then serve this with oregano and chilli flakes.

Cucumber Salsa

Image Source : FREEPIKCucumber Salsa

For this dip, you will need English cucumber, apple, cilantro, lime juice, red onion, jalapeno, sugar and salt. Chop all of these ingredients and then mix them in a bowl. Your cucumber salsa is ready to be served.

