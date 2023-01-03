Neil Nitin Mukesh opens up on 'challenging' weight loss journey, reveals being mocked | See photos

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/NEIL NITIN MUKESH Neil Nitin Mukesh's Before and After photos

Neil Nitin Mukesh has inspired and impressed his fans with his new Instagram post. On the first day of 2023, the actor posted a set of transformation photos as he opened up on his 'challenging' weight loss journey. Also, he revealed that 2022 had been the year where he understood the 'importance of health, family, love and relationships'. He thanked his family for supporting him during 'this difficult transformation'.

Giving a glimpse of his weight loss, Neil Nitin Mukesh talked about being 'mocked' by some, and 'questioned' by a few others after he gained weight for a role. The actor, in his post, revisited the year 2022 and shared a set of 'before and after pictures' of his transformation along with an elaborated note, "As I look back at the year 2022, I am nothing but grateful. I’m grateful to my family, to my dear friends and above all to the Almighty, to encourage me and give me the strength and power to go through this difficult transformation. As an actor we mould ourselves in various characters and take up challenges beyond our imagination."

"When I gained weight for a role of mine, little did I know that it would be so difficult and challenging to lose it all again. But I guess that is exactly what I needed, a challenge!!" he wrote, adding that he took it up as a challenge.

Neil further wrote, "2022 has been the year of me understanding the importance of health, family, love and relationships. Some stood by me through this journey, some mocked me for being socially disconnected, some appreciated my efforts while some questioned my willpower. I thank my father, my mother, my beloved wife (Rukmini Sahay), my brother and my darling daughter (Nurvi Neil Mukesh) for patiently dealing with me and my mood swings. I love you all the most. More importantly I thank you , my audience, my fans, for whom I work tirelessly. You have stood by me all these years and it’s your love that has given me the strength to forge ahead. This is for you!! Welcome 2023."

Many showered love and appreciation on Neil's transformation and appreciated his dedication. A comment read, "This truly needs appreciation." Another said, "Superb. That’s not easy brother. It’s very easy for people to say he is actor, he has so many resources, ‘kaun si badi baat hai (it is not a big deal for him)’. But, honestly it’s takes a lot of discipline, dedication, hard work and focus. Hats off! Keep going hard. Looking forward to seeing more of your films in 2023. Stay blessed."

