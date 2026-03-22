Fasting without fatigue: How to stay energised during Navratri, the Ayurvedic way

New Delhi:

Navratri fasting is usually reduced to a checklist. Eat this. Avoid that. Follow the rules, and you’re done. But Ayurveda doesn’t see it that way. It looks at how food behaves inside the body, especially when your routine suddenly changes for nine days.

Dr Partap Chauhan, Founder and Director of Jiva Ayurveda, with over 45 years of Clinical experience, puts it simply. Your meals during Navratri should support digestion, keep your energy steady, and avoid creating unnecessary strain. It’s less about restriction and more about balance.

What should you actually eat during Navratri

The idea is not to eat less. It is to eat smarter. Fresh fruits work well because they are light and hydrating. Think papaya, apple, pomegranate. They give you energy without making you feel heavy. Lightly cooked vegetables like pumpkin, bottle gourd, and sweet potato are equally useful. They are grounding but still easy on the stomach, which matters when your meal pattern changes.

Nuts can help, but only to a point. A handful of almonds or walnuts can keep you going, but go overboard and they start to feel heavy. Dairy is similar. A glass of warm milk or a small bowl of curd can be supportive, especially if your meals are otherwise light. But too much can slow things down.

And then there is ghee. Just a little. It helps digestion and keeps the system from drying out, which is more common during fasting than people realise.

What tends to go wrong during Navratri fasting

This is where most people slip. Fasting foods today are often built around convenience, not balance. Deep-fried options like sabudana vada may be allowed, but they are hard to digest and leave you feeling sluggish. Sugar is another trap. Too many sweets give a quick boost, but the crash that follows is just as quick.

Packaged “fasting foods” are no better. They may fit the rules on paper, but they are often loaded with refined ingredients and preservatives. Even something as simple as potatoes can become a problem if you rely on them too much. They are filling, yes, but also heavy. Cold foods don’t help either. Refrigerated meals or drinks can weaken digestion and lead to bloating, especially when your system is already adjusting.

Why all this actually matters

Ayurveda does not divide food into good and bad. It looks at what works for you in a given situation. During Navratri, your eating pattern changes. Your digestion adapts. If your food is too heavy, you feel it almost immediately. If it is too light, you feel weak. If it is irregular, your energy dips.

Most people notice this within a day or two, even if they don’t consciously track it.

Pay attention to what your body is telling you

This is the part people often ignore. Small signs matter. Feeling slightly heavy after a meal. Getting tired too quickly. Craving sugar out of nowhere. These are not random. They are feedback. Instead of copying someone else’s fasting routine, it makes more sense to adjust your meals based on how your body responds. There is no single “perfect” Navratri diet. Consistency helps more than extremes.

Navratri fasting works best when it is not treated like a rulebook. Simple, balanced meals do more for your body than anything elaborate. And when you start paying attention to how you feel after eating, the whole experience shifts.

As Dr Partap Chauhan points out, fasting is not really about giving things up. It is about becoming more aware of what your body needs.

Also read: Navratri fasting diet: What to eat and avoid during Navratri according to Ayurveda