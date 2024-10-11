Navratri 2024 Day 9: Who is Maa Siddhidatri? Know significance, Maha Navami puja vidhi, muhurat, colour, bhog

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Navratri 2024 Day 9: Who is Maa Siddhidatri?

Today is the ninth day of Shardiya Navratri. On the ninth day of Navratri, the ninth power of Maa Durga is worshipped. The name of the ninth and supernatural power of Maa Durga is Siddhidatri. It is said that by worshiping Maa Siddhidatri, a person gets all kinds of siddhis. According to Markandeya Purana, there are a total of eight siddhis, namely Anima, Mahima, Garima, Laghima, Prapti, Prakamya, Ishitva, and Vashitva, which can be easily obtained by worshiping Maa Siddhidatri. According to Dev Purana, Lord Shiva also attained siddhis by the grace of Maa Siddhidatri, and by her grace Lord Shiva was called Ardhanarishwar. Therefore, on this day, Siddhidatri must be worshipped to attain special siddhis.

Navratri 2024 Day 9: Date and Muhurat

Maa Durga worshipers celebrate Maha Navami on the ninth day of Navratri, which is one of the most auspicious days of the celebration. This year, Navami takes place on October 11. Bengali people celebrate Navami on the fourth day of Durga Puja. While Maha Navami is celebrated on October 11, Ashwina Navratri Parana falls on Saturday, October 12, 2024. According to Drik Panchang, the timings are as follows:

Navami Tithi Begins - 12:06 PM on Oct 11, 2024

Navami Tithi Ends - 10:58 AM on Oct 12, 2024

Navratri 2024 Day 9: Significance of Navratri Navami Puja

By worshipping Maa Siddhidatri on the ninth day of Navratri, a person gets all kinds of siddhis. Goddess Siddhidatri is a symbol of happiness, prosperity and wealth. Devotees must worship Maa Siddhidatri to attain special siddhis. Kanya pujan is also done on the day of Navratri. On this day, Mata Rani is pleased by feeding and giving dakshina to small girls and all wishes are fulfilled.

Navratri 2024 Day 9: Colour

Maa Siddhidatri, known as the giver of supernatural and meditation abilities, is associated with the color purple, which represents luxury, grandeur, and nobility; so, worshipping Navdurga while dressed in purple is thought to bestow opulence, wealth, and spiritual vigor on followers.

Navratri 2024 Day 9: Bhog Items to Offer Maa Mahagauri

Navami puja has special importance in Navratri. This day is also known as Maha Navami. On the ninth day of Navratri, offer kheer, puri, chana, halwa, coconut, and seasonal fruits to the ninth form of Maa Durga, Maa Siddhidatri. Offering these things to the Goddess fulfills all the wishes.

