Navratri 2024 Day 6: Who is Maa Katyayani? Know significance, puja vidhi, shubh muhurat, colour, bhog and more

Navratri 2024 Day 6: Who is Maa Katyayani?

The sixth day of Shardiya Navratri is known as Shashthi. During the nine-day event, Hindu followers ask Maa Durga to grant them success, prosperity, and health. They also worship Adi Shakti's nine incarnations, known as Navdurga. Today is the sixth day of Sharadiya Navratri. On this day, Maa Katyayani, the sixth form of Goddess Durga, is worshiped. The goddess is worshipped because she was born to sage Katyayana.

Who is Maa Katyayani?

The goddess is known as Katyayani. This form of Maa Durga is extremely divine. Her colour is as bright as gold. Out of her four arms, she has a sword in her upper left hand and a lotus flower in her lower left hand. Her upper right hand is in Abhaya Mudra, and her lower right hand is in Varada Mudra.

It is said that by worshipping Maa Katyayani, a person does not have any kind of fear or apprehension. Also, he/she does not have to face any kind of health-related problem. On the other hand, those who are facing problems in getting married should worship Maa Katyayani today. By worshipping Maa Katyayani, one gets the desired life partner soon.

Navratri 2024 Day 6: Date and Muhurat

The fifth day of Navratri falls on October 8. As per the Drik Panchang, the Brahma muhurat on Shasthi commences at 4:44 am and ends at 5:34 am. The Abhijit muhurat will start at 11:43 am and finish at 12:28 pm. Lastly, the Vijaya muhurat will start at 1:59 pm and continue till 2:45 pm.

Navratri 2024 Day 6: Colour

The lucky colour for day 6 of Navratri is red. It represents passion and love, and it is also the most popular colour of Chunri donated to the Goddess. This colour gives the person power and life.

Navratri 2024 Day 6: Bhog Items to Offer Maa Katyayani

What to offer to Maa Katyayani? Maa Katyayani, the sixth form of Maa Durga, loves honey. So, on the sixth day of Navratri, offer honey or kheer made of honey and honey halwa to Maa Katyayani. Honey kheer is made from rice, milk, and honey. Offering honey kheer pleases Maa Rani. Apart from this, you can also offer jaggery to Maa Katyayani.

Navratri 2024 Day 6: Maa Katyayani Worship Mantra

Stuti: Ya Devi Sarvabhuteshu Ma Katyayani Rupena Samsthita

Namastasyai Namastasyai Namastasyai Namo Namah

Mantra: Om Devi Katyayanyai Namah

Prathana: Chandrahasojjvalakara Shardulavaravahana

Katyayani Shubham Dadyad Devi Danavaghatini

Kavacha: Katyayanaumukha Patu Kam Swahaswarupini

Lalate Vijaya Patu Malini Nitya Sundari

Kalyani Hridayam Patu Jaya Bhagamalini

