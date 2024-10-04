Navratri 2024 Day 2: Who is Maa Brahmacharini? Know significance, muhurat, bhog items, colour and mantra

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL Navratri 2024 Day 2: Who is Maa Brahmacharini?

October 4, Friday is the second day of Sharadiya Navratri. On this day, Maa Brahmacharini, the second form of Goddess Durga, is worshiped. According to religious beliefs, Goddess Brahmacharini did rigorous penance to get Lord Shiva as her husband. Due to her penance, she is known as Brahmacharini. The word 'Brahma' means penance and 'Brahmacharini' means - one who practices penance. By worshiping Goddess Brahmacharini, a person achieves victory in all his work. The person who worships Maa Brahmacharini is victorious everywhere. Here's all you need to know about Navratri 2024 Day 2 and Maa Brahmacharini:

Who is Maa Brahmacharini?

Wearing white clothes, Maa Brahmacharini has two hands in which she has a rosary in her right hand and a kamandal in her left hand. Worshipping her increases the power of chanting and meditation in a person. Maa Brahmacharini gives a message to her devotees that success can be achieved only through hard work. It is said that on the advice of Narad ji, Maa Brahmacharini did a tough penance to please Lord Shiva, so she is also called Tapashcharini. Maa Brahmacharini kept worshiping Lord Shiva by eating Bel leaves fallen on the ground for thousands of years and later she also stopped eating leaves, due to which she also got a name Aparna. Devi Maa inspires us to work hard in every situation and never give up.

Navratri 2024 Day 2: Date and Muhurat

The second day of Navratri falls on October 4. According to Drik Panchang, the Dwitiya tithi will last upto 5:30 am, October 5.

Brahma muhurta - 4:38 am to 5:27 am

Abhijit muhurta - 11:46 am to 12:33 pm

Vijaya muhurta - 2:07 pm to 02:55 pm

Navratri 2024 Day 2: Bhog Items to Offer Maa Brahmacharini

Offer sugar or jaggery to Maa Brahmacharini. Apart from this, you can also offer sweets made from sugar or jaggery. By offering jaggery or sugar, Maa Brahmacharini blesses with long life. Apart from this, by offering flowers of Banyan tree to Goddess Brahmacharini on the second day of Navratri, all the wishes of the devotees are fulfilled.

Navratri 2024 Day 2: Colour

Each day of Navratri is dedicated to the adoration of one of the Navdurga, and the nine-day celebration is also colored differently. The lucky color for the second day is green. It represents nature and generates feelings of growth, fertility, tranquility, and serenity.

Navratri 2024 Day 2: Maa Brahmacharini Worship Mantra

Prathana - Dadhana Kara Padmabhyamakshamala Kamandalu

Devi Prasidatu Mayi Brahmacharinyanuttama

Puja Mantra - Om Devi Brahmacharinyai Namah

Stuti - Ya Devi Sarvabhuteshu Maa Brahmacharini Rupena Samsthita

Namastasyai Namastasyai Namastasyai Namo Namah

