Two simple doctor-approved tricks that stop acid reflux naturally

New Delhi:

For most people with a busy life, heartburn or acid reflux is a common discomfort. It usually makes a nasty appearance right after dinner. It often leads to sleepless nights, and finding relief from the burning sensation can be difficult. Fortunately, Dr. Joseph Salhab, a board-certified gastroenterologist, used social media to talk about the issue.

The doctor shared two practical, science-backed strategies you can adopt without medication: chew sugar-free gum after meals and sleep on your left side. These remedies help your body’s natural processes neutralise stomach acid, improve digestion, and reduce reflux symptoms.

Doctor-approved tips for acid reflux relief

Let’s explore Dr Joseph's approved ways that can help you fight acid reflux. Also, let's figure out how to incorporate them into your daily routine.

1. Chewing sugar-free gum after meals

Dr Salhab explains that chewing gum stimulates saliva production, and saliva is slightly alkaline. Increased saliva helps neutralise stomach acid in the oesophagus, and each swallow clears acid back into the stomach. One study found that chewing sugar-free gum for 30 minutes after eating significantly reduced acid reflux episodes.

For best results, choose a sugar-free gum containing bicarbonate and avoid mint flavours, which can relax the lower oesophageal sphincter and worsen symptoms.

2. Sleeping on your left side to ease nighttime reflux

The way you sleep also has an impact on your nighttime reflux. Dr Salhab suggests sleeping on your left side to cut down on nighttime heartburn. This position puts your stomach under your oesophagus, which helps keep acid in its place.

Raising your bed's head by 6–8 inches or using a wedge pillow also stops acid from moving into your food pipe while you sleep.

Other simple lifestyle tips to ease acid reflux

Eating smaller meals more often: This keeps your stomach from getting too full.

Drinking water after eating: Plain water thins out acid and helps clear it from your oesophagus.

Stay away from foods that cause problems: Spicy foods, coffee, alcohol, fatty foods, and acidic fruits can all make heartburn worse.

Keep a healthy weight and wear loose clothes: This lowers pressure on your belly and cuts down on reflux risk.

Handle stress: Things like yoga, meditation, or a quick walk can help settle your stomach.

Dr Joseph Salhab's easy, natural tips, chewing gum without sugar after meals and sleeping on your left side, are simple to do and based on medical knowledge.

When combined with careful eating habits, weight control, and stress management, these approaches can cut down on heartburn without medication. If your symptoms don't go away or you have severe pain, throw up blood, or lose weight without trying, make sure to see your doctor for personalised care.